High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Sept. 6

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)

2. Helena Capital (2-0) 

3. Great Falls (2-0) 

4. Bozeman Gallatin (2-0)           

5. Kalispell Glacier (2-0)  

Class A

1. Hamilton (2-0)

2. Laurel (2-0)

3. Lewistown (2-0) 

4. Billings Central (2-0) 

5. Polson (2-0) 

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (2-0) 

2. Columbus (2-0) 

3. Three Forks (2-0)

4. Bigfork (1-0) 

5. Townsend (1-1)  

6. Huntley Project (2-0) 

7. Whitehall (2-0) 

8. Jefferson (1-1) 

9. Fairfield (0-1) 

10. Malta (1-1) 

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (2-0)

2. Belt (2-0)

3. Joliet (1-0) 

4. Chinook (2-0) 

5. Ennis (2-0)

6. Fort Benton (2-0) 

7. Cascade (1-0) 

8. Charlo (2-0)

9. St. Ignatius (2-0)

10. Shelby (2-0) 

6-Man

1. Broadview-Lavina (2-0)

2. Big Sandy (2-0)

3. Chester-Joplin-Inverness (2-0)

4. Bridger (2-0) 

5. Savage (2-0) 

6. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (2-0) 

7. Centerville (2-0) 

8. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-0)

9. Jordan (2-0)

10. Sunburst (2-0) 

