High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Sept. 7

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (2-0)

2. Billings West (1-1)

3. Helena (2-0)

4. Kalispell Glacier (2-0)

5. Bozeman Gallatin (2-0)

Class A

1. Hamilton (2-0)

2. Laurel (1-0)

3. Billings Central (1-0)

4. Whitefish (2-0)

5. Polson (2-0)

Class B

1. Florence-Carlton (1-0)

2. Fairfield (1-0)

3. Townsend (1-0)

4. Columbus (1-0)

5. Bigfork (1-0)

6. Eureka (2-0)

7. Three Forks (2-0)

8. Malta (1-0)

9. Jefferson (1-0)

10. Manhattan (0-1)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (2-0)

2. Fort Benton (2-0)

3. Joliet (2-0)

4. Scobey (2-0)

5. Thompson Falls (2-0)

6. Culbertson (2-0)

7. Alberton-Superior (2-0)

8. Belt (2-0)

9. Sheridan (2-0)

10. St. Ignatius (2-0)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (2-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (1-0)

3. Hot Springs (2-0)

4. Power-Dutton-Brady (2-0)

5. Broadview-Lavina (2-0)

6. Bridger (2-0)

7. Richey-Lambert (1-1)

8. Shields Valley (1-0)

9. DGS-GRW (2-0)

10. Savage (1-0)

