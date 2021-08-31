High school football

406mtsports.com rankings

Aug. 31

Class AA

1. Missoula Sentinel (1-0)

2. Billings West (0-1)

3. Helena (1-0)

4. Kalispell Glacier (1-0)

5. Billings Senior (1-0)

Class A

1. Hamilton (1-0)

2. Laurel (1-0)

3. Miles City (1-0)

4. Billings Central (0-0)

5. Whitefish (1-0)

Class B

1. Manhattan (0-0)

2. Florence-Carlton (0-0)

3. Fairfield (0-0)

4. Townsend (0-0)

5. Shepherd (1-0)

6. Bigfork (0-0)

7. Eureka (1-0)

8. Huntley Project (1-0)

9. Columbus (0-0)

10. Three Forks (1-0)

8-Man

1. Drummond-Philipsburg (1-0)

2. Fort Benton (1-0)

3. Joliet (1-0)

4. Scobey (1-0)

5. Thompson Falls (1-0)

6. Culbertson (1-0)

7. Alberton-Superior (1-0)

8. Belt (1-0)

9. Twin Bridges (1-0)

10. Shelby (0-1)

6-Man

1. Froid-Lake (1-0)

2. White Sulphur Springs (1-0)

3. Hot Springs (1-0)

4. Power-Dutton-Brady (1-0)

5. Broadview-Lavina (1-0)

6. Bridger (1-0)

7. Richey-Lambert (1-0)

8. Shields Valley (1-0)

9. DGS-GRW (1-0)

10. Big Sandy (0-1)

Tags

Load comments