6-Man All-Star Game

Rosters

Red Team

Braeden Romo, Bainville

Ian Moline, Geraldine-Highwood

Kyle Lawson, Hot Springs

Jack McAllister, Hot Springs

Cade Hanson, Sunburst

Spencer Lehnerz, Power-Dutton-Brady

Kellen Doheny, Power-Dutton-Brady

John Baringer, Power-Dutton-Brady

Tyler Ellsworth, Power-Dutton-Brady

Jacob Feldmann, Power-Dutton-Brady

Gavin Sealey, Power-Dutton-Brady

Grady Gonsioroski, Richey-Lambert

Brett Mullin, Richey-Lambert

Rhett Patnode, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap

Carter Derks, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap

Alex Noark, White Sulphur Springs

Sam Davis, White Sulphur Springs

Shaw Davis, White Sulphur Springs

Blue Team

Chance Goltz, Bridger

Baylor Pospisil, Bridger

Rod Zentner, Bridger

Jacob Pollari, Denton-Geyser-Stanford/Grass Range-Winnett

Brent Stentoft, Froid-Lake

Ashdyn Hobbs, Froid-Lake

Connor Huft, Froid-Lake

Javonne Nesbit, Froid-Lake

Walker Colvin, Jordan

Rheett Wolery, North Star

Cade VanVleet, Noxon

Anthony DeMars, Roy-Winifred

Cooper Hofer, Savage

Caesn Erickson, Savage

Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley

Kaden Acosta, Shields Valley

Eyan Becker, Valley Christian

Asher Beaudin, Valley Christian

