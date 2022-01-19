6-Man All-Star Game
Rosters
Red Team
Braeden Romo, Bainville
Ian Moline, Geraldine-Highwood
Kyle Lawson, Hot Springs
Jack McAllister, Hot Springs
Cade Hanson, Sunburst
Spencer Lehnerz, Power-Dutton-Brady
Kellen Doheny, Power-Dutton-Brady
John Baringer, Power-Dutton-Brady
Tyler Ellsworth, Power-Dutton-Brady
Jacob Feldmann, Power-Dutton-Brady
Gavin Sealey, Power-Dutton-Brady
Grady Gonsioroski, Richey-Lambert
Brett Mullin, Richey-Lambert
Rhett Patnode, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
Carter Derks, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
Alex Noark, White Sulphur Springs
Sam Davis, White Sulphur Springs
Shaw Davis, White Sulphur Springs
Blue Team
Chance Goltz, Bridger
Baylor Pospisil, Bridger
Rod Zentner, Bridger
Jacob Pollari, Denton-Geyser-Stanford/Grass Range-Winnett
Brent Stentoft, Froid-Lake
Ashdyn Hobbs, Froid-Lake
Connor Huft, Froid-Lake
Javonne Nesbit, Froid-Lake
Walker Colvin, Jordan
Rheett Wolery, North Star
Cade VanVleet, Noxon
Anthony DeMars, Roy-Winifred
Cooper Hofer, Savage
Caesn Erickson, Savage
Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley
Kaden Acosta, Shields Valley
Eyan Becker, Valley Christian
Asher Beaudin, Valley Christian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.