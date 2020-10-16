6-Man football playoffs

First round

Oct. 23-24

Broadview-Lavina (3-2) at Froid Lake (6-0), TBA

Noxon (2-2) at Harlowton-Ryegate (5-1), TBA

Hot Springs (3-1) at Bridger (5-1), TBA

Wibaux (2-3) at Big Sandy (5-0), TBA

Richey-Lambert (5-2) at Shields Valley (7-0), TBA

Denton-Geyser-Stanford (3-4) at Power-Dutton-Brady (3-1), TBA

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap (5-2) at Savage (4-1), TBA

Sunburst (2-2) at White Sulphur Springs (3-0), TBA

Quarterfinals

Oct. 30-31

TBD

Semifinals

Nov. 6-7

TBD

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 14

TBD

