High school football
74th Montana East-West Shrine Game
June 19, 2021
Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, Billings, 7 p.m.
East Team
Roster: Eli Aby, S, Laurel; Junior Bergen, CB, Billings Senior; JaQuawhaan Booth, DL, Billings Central; Kolter Bouma, C, Fairfield; Ben Britton, WR, St. Mary’s (Calgary); Paul Brott, DE, Billings West; John Brown, G, Bozeman; Jackson Burkley, WR, Billings Senior; Jesse Chapweske, T, Miles City; Neil Daily, OLB, Billings West; Ethan Deroche, DL, Great Falls; Kellen Detrick, DE, Havre; Derek Damjanovich, OLB, Billings Central; Ken Eiden IV, DE, Bozeman; Kaimen Evans, S, Belt; Luke Fedyk, DE, Bozeman; Jadyn Hoff, G, Billings West; Carson Hunter, QB, Miles City; Jay Jetmore, RB, Red Lodge; Corby Mann, T, Red Lodge;
Johnnie McClusky, S, Billings Senior; Sloan McPherson, TE, Savage; Jamyn Medlock, RB, Billings West; Gavin Mills, WR, Fairfield; Pierce Mortenson, G, Malta; James Ochs, ILB, Laurel; Conor Murray, S, Fairfield; Mayson Phipps, DL, Glasgow; Brock Ping, RB, Billings Central; Elijah Reynolds, TE, Red Lodge; Camren Spencer, C, Bozeman; Brody Skogen, DL, Sidney; Brooks Talbot, ILB, Bozeman; Jace Thompson, OLB, Fort Benton; Levi Torgerson, CB, Great Falls; William Ullery, CB, Fort Benton; Connor Ulschak, T, Laurel; Jayden Venable, WR, Miles City; Jack Waddell, WR, Laurel; Riiley Waters, OLB, Sidney; Marcus Wittman, QB, Billings Central.
Alternates: Andrew Altschwager, DL, Great Falls CMR; Jack Appley, G, Shelby; Colter Bales, DE, Laurel; Rylin Burns, OLB, Colstrip; Alex Casas, OLB, Belgrade; Camden Capser, SP, Billings Central; Hunter Dare, OLB, Huntley Project; Landon Farr, ILB, Lewistown; Jaxson Franklin, WR, Sidney; Payton Gonser, S, Great Falls; Sam Jacobsen, CB, Billings Senior; Aiden Jenkins, S, Shields Valley; Tucker Johnstone, ILB, Park City; Ben Kessler, G, Park City;
Thomas Klepps, C, Billings Senior; Brady Lang, S, Bozeman; Padraig Lang, WR, Bozeman; Carson Lunak, T, Havre; Tucker MacBeth, WR, Bozeman; Cedrick Miller Jr., WR, Belgrade; Colt Miller, TE, Froid-Lake; Dylan Nieskens, ILB, Glasgow; Preston Nitschke-Love, DE, Great Falls Central; Keaton Potter, RB, Lewistown; Beau Simonson, DE, Malta; Kade Strutz, RB, Big Sandy; Jackson Willems, ILB, Billings Skyview; Garrett Zimdars, CB, Park City.
Head coach: John Fitzgerald, Red Lodge.
West Team
Roster: Tel Arthur, ILB, Frenchtown; Dayton Bay, QB, Missoula Sentinel; Rocco Beccari, T, Kalispell Glacier; Cormac Benn, RB, Bigfork; Luke Benson, DL, Bigfork; Tate Bowler, CB, Manhattan; Tyler Burrows, T, Hamilton; Kade Cutler, QB, Drummond-Philipsburg, Gabriel Delgatty, DE, Manhattan; Zeke Ellis, DL, Dillon; Zach Evans, TE, Helena; Jace Fitzgerald, S, Dillon; Caden Holgate, S, Manhattan; Bryan Holland, DL, Butte Central; Michael Hupp, S, Dillon; Colter Jancaro, SP, Missoula Big Sky; Jaiden Klemundt, WR, Hamilton; Jace Klucewich, S, Missoula Sentinel; Carter Lake, ILB, Hamilton; Wade Leachman, C, Townsend;
Geno Leonard, ILB, Missoula Sentinel; Tyler Little, DE, Helena Capital; David Lowry, CB, Helena; Jake Olson, TE, Butte; Owen Porcu, ILB, Notre Dame (Calgary); Ty Raiha, G, Butte; Duncan Richardson, C, Frenchtown; Dylan Rollins, G, Missoula Sentinel; Camren Ross, DE, Whitefish; Judson Seliskar, T, Helena; Dylan Smith, DE, Whitehall; Flint Smith, WR, Whitehall; Gunnar Smith, RB, Eureka; Ben Swanson, SP, Helena; Soren Syvrud, OLB, Missoula Sentinel; Dexter Tedesco, WR, Helena; Cole Truman, WR, Dillon; Toby Veltkamp, OLB, Manhattan; Hudson Vegeron, G, Hamilton; Stevie Wilkinson, G, Columbia Falls; Chayton Winkle, OLB, Helena Capital.
Alternates: Haiden Crews, WR, Missoula Sentinel; Daniel Difort, DL, Missoula Sentinel; Ethan Diede, TE, Kalispell Glacier; Brandon Finley, WR, Frenchtown; Niels Getts, SP, Columbia Falls; Daxon Graham, CB, Dillon; Zach Hangas, T, Missoula Sentinel; Christian Hansen, CB, Butte; Shawn Huseby, OLB, Missoula Big Sky; D.J. Jackson, C, Butte;
Aiden Lee, DE, Butte; Egan Lester, S, Butte Central; Preston Metesh, OLB, Drummond-Philipsburg; Ryker McElmurry, OLB, Libby; T.J. Rausch, CB, Missoula Sentinel; Jonny Reiser, WR, Dillon; Camden Sirmon, QB, Missoula Sentinel; Donovan South, S, Missoula Sentinel; Brayden Terzo, CB, Missoula Hellgate; Lucas Thacker, ILB, Columbia Falls; Christian Vetter, RB, Butte.
Head coach: Dane Oliver, Missoula Sentinel.
