8-Man football playoffs

First round

Saturday, Oct. 31

St. Ignatius (5-3) at Fort Benton (6-0), 1 p.m.

Westby-Grenora (7-1) at Joliet (6-1), 1 p.m.

Belt (6-1) at Drummond-Philipsburg (8-0), 1 p.m.

Ennis (3-3) at Fairview (7-1), 1 p.m.

Ekalaka (5-3) at Park City (5-1), 1 p.m.

Alberton-Superior (6-2) at Shelby (4-1), 1 p.m.

Cascade (5-3) at Scobey (7-1), 1 p.m.

Simms (4-2) at Thompson Falls (8-0), 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Nov. 6-7

TBD

Semifinals

Nov. 13-14

TBD

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 21

TBD

