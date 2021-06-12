Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game

Saturday

at Lockwood Stadium

North 28, South 21

North 6 8 8 6 28
South 6 15 0 0 21

North: Cormac Benn 2 run (pass failed), 10:28 1st

South: Caden Holgate 2 run (kick failed), 2:27 1st.

South: Flint Smith 29 pass from Trey Allen (Gabriel Delgatty pass from Trey Allen), 7:25 2nd.

North: Benn 6 run (Carson Bitney pass from Guidry Giles), 5:12 2nd

South: Tyler Kombol 26 pass from Allen (Sage Ellison kick), 3:13 2nd.

North: Benn 20 pass from Loden Idler (Gunnar Smith pass from Idler), 1:48 3rd

North: Benn 68 run (pass failed) 7:18 4th. 

 

