Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game
Saturday
at Lockwood Stadium
North 28, South 21
|North
|6
|8
|8
|6
|—
|28
|South
|6
|15
|0
|0
|—
|21
North: Cormac Benn 2 run (pass failed), 10:28 1st
South: Caden Holgate 2 run (kick failed), 2:27 1st.
South: Flint Smith 29 pass from Trey Allen (Gabriel Delgatty pass from Trey Allen), 7:25 2nd.
North: Benn 6 run (Carson Bitney pass from Guidry Giles), 5:12 2nd
South: Tyler Kombol 26 pass from Allen (Sage Ellison kick), 3:13 2nd.
North: Benn 20 pass from Loden Idler (Gunnar Smith pass from Idler), 1:48 3rd
North: Benn 68 run (pass failed) 7:18 4th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.