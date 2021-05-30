Bob Cleverley 8-Man
All-Star Football Game
Saturday, June 5
7 p.m.
at Montana Tech, Butte
Blue team roster: Colton Young, Absarokee; Stephen Links Jr., Simms; Aidan McDaniel, Belt; William Ullery, Fort Benton; Caden Smerker, Simms; Hayden Axtman, Fort Benton; Jace Thompson, Fort Benton; Hartson Van Houten, Sheridan; Garrett Zimdars, Park City; Tony Daley, Choteau; Ian Swanson, Ennis; Wyatt Anderson, Joliet; Tucker Johnstone, Park City; Kelly Lind, Joliet; Jackson Appley, Shelby; River Hanson, Cascade; Ben Kessler, Park City; Preston Nitschke-Love, Great Falls Central; Tabris Correa, Shelby; Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton; Kaimen Evans, Belt; Kaden Shelton, Cascade; Carl Shaw, Twin Bridges. Head coach: Mike White, Shelby. Assistant coaches: Jory Thompson, Fort Benton; Brett Nordahl, Twin Bridges; Greg Horton, Cascade; Mark Rathbun, Park City; George Warburton, Joliet.
Red team roster: Preston Metesh, Flint Creek; Bryan Mask, Clark Fork; Parker Cromwell, Scobey; Lucas Andersen, Thompson Falls; Garrett George, Fairview; Paul Hardy, Fairview; Jayce Tande, Scobey; Hayden Lockie, Circle; Ethan Parke, Flint Creek; Kade Pardee, Thompson Falls; Steve Rice, Fairview; Jared Pardee, Ekalaka; Ian Killorn, St. Ignatius; Cole Becker, Circle; Keegan Nelson, Westby-Grenora; Payton Leibrand, Scobey; Easton Hopes, Fairview; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls; Tucker Foster, Plains; Layne Spidel, St. Ignatius; William McPherson, Thompson Falls; Trevor Morrissey, Flint Creek; Aaron Waddle, Clark Fork; Adian Harbin, Westby-Grenora; Kyle Minow, Broadus; Roman Sparks, Thompson Falls. Head coach: Jeff Schultz, Clark Fork; Assistant coaches: Mike Cutler, Flint Creek; JC Holland, Flint Creek; Jared Koskela, Thompson Falls; Tyler Murray, St. Ignatius; Brock Berryhill, Scobey; Tenadore Kittelmann, Ekalaka; Blake Lampert, Westby-Grenora.
