Class A football playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 30

Frenchtown (7-2) at Laurel (5-1), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Sidney (4-3) at Hamilton (9-0), noon

Columbia Falls (5-3) at Billings Central (5-0), 1 p.m., at Lockwood Stadium

Miles City (5-2) at Dillon (7-1), 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 6-7

TBD

Championship

Nov. 13 or 14

TBD

