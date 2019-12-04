Class AA football

Eastern AA

All-Conference

Offense

First team

Tight end: Kenneth Eiden IV, jr., Bozeman; Nick Eliason, sr., Billings Senior

Tackle: Isaiah Sanchez, sr., Billings West; Tom Walkup, sr., Bozeman; Conor Reitler, sr., Billings Skyview

Guard: Jaden Bienvenue, sr., Billings West; John Brown, jr., Bozeman

Center: Camren Spencer, jr., Bozeman; Thomas Klepps, jr., Billings Senior

Receiver: Connor Ryan, sr., Billings West; Taco Dowler, so., Billings West; Carter Ash, sr., Bozeman; Junior Bergen, jr., Billings Senior; Levi Torgerson, jr., Great Falls

Fullback: Mogan Harmon, sr., Billings Senior

H back: Hunter Morse, sr., Billings West

Running back: Asher Croy, sr., Bozeman; Demarcus Carr, sr., Billings West

Quarterback: Josh Erbacher, sr., Billings West; Jake D’Agostino, sr., Bozeman

Punter: Andrew Almost, sr., Great Falls; Max Davis, sr., Billings Skyview

Kicker: Jackson Burckley, jr., Billings Senior

Long snapper: Peyton Hogan, sr., Bozeman

MVP: Asher Croy, sr., Bozeman

Second team

Tight end: Ryan Krahe, so., Great Falls; Neil Daly, jr., Billings West

Tackle: Zac Malcolm, so., Billings West; Ethan Cooper, sr., Bozeman; Kyle Smith, sr., Billings Senior; Ethan DeRoche, jr., Great Falls

Guard: Hunter Boyd, jr., Great Falls; Carter Cape, sr., Bozeman

Center: Will Harr, sr., Great Falls CMR; Cade Hemby, sr., Billings West

Receiver: Keegan Barnes, sr., Great Falls CMR; Josh Macy, sr., Billings Skyview; Zach Tallman, sr., Billings West; Oran Nash-Bergen, sr., Billings Senior; Tate Bowler, jr., Belgrade

Fullback: Trey Herman, sr., Billings Skyview

H back: Mason Jacobsen, so., Belgrade

Running back: Brenner Bushfield, sr., Billings Skyiew

Quarterback: Andrew Almos, sr., Great Falls

Kicker: John Mears, sr., Belgrade

Punter: Jackson Burckley, jr., Billings Senior; Wyatt Hagen, jr., Great Falls CMR

Long snapper: Hunter Morse, sr., Billings West

Defense

First team

End: Kenneth Eiden IV, jr., Bozeman; Luke Fedyk, jr., Bozeman; Cole Curry, sr., Billings West

Lineman: Ethan DeRoche, jr., Great Falls; Jaden Bienvenue, sr., Billings West; Camren Spencer, jr., Bozeman

Inside linebacker: Ben Held, sr., Great Falls; Hunter Morse, sr., Billings West; Brooks Talbot, jr., Bozeman

Outside linebacker: Neil Daly, jr., Billings West; Kaelan Patten, sr., Bozeman; Alex Allred, so., Billings Senior

Safety: Connor Ryan, sr., Billings West; Johnnie McClusky, jr., Billings Senior; Zach Tallman, sr., Billings West

Corner: Taco Dowler, so., Billings West; Carter Ash, sr., Bozeman; Junior Bergen, jr., Billings Senior

Punter returner: Carter Ash, sr., Bozeman

Kickoff returner: Junior Bergen, jr., Billings Senior

Special teams player: Zach Tallman, sr., Billings West

Athlete: Kenneth Eiden IV, jr., Bozeman

MVP: Kenneth Eiden IV, jr., Bozeman

Second team

End: Caleb Romero, so., Billings Senior; Quinton Greer, sr., Great Falls; Andruw Brester, sr., Billings West

Lineman: Brody Schwartz, sr., Billings Senior; Zayne Konkol, sr., Belgrade; Jason Langan, sr., Bozeman

Inside linebacker: Mason Jacobsen, so., Belgrade; Wesley Tilleman, sr., Great Falls CMR; Jackson Willems, jr., Billings Skyview

Outside linebacker: Joe Stevenson, Great Falls CMR; Cameron Savaria, jr., Billings Skyview; Peyton Morton, so., Billings Senior

Safety: Brady Lang, jr., Bozeman; Gabe Longin, sr., Great Falls; Payton Gonzer, jr., Great Falls; Reece Stanish, jr., Bozeman

Corner: Hudson Willett, sr., Bozeman; Levi Torgerson, jr., Great Falls; Tate Bowler, jr., Belgrade; Bryce Nelson, sr., Great Falls CMR

Punter returner: Bryce Nelson, sr., Great Falls CMR

Kickoff returner: Taco Dowler, so., Billings West; Connor Ryan, sr., Billings West

Special teams players: Brendan Martin, sr., Bozeman

Athlete: Connor Ryan, sr., Billings West

Western AA

All-Conference

Offense

First team

Tight end: Luke Bilau, so., Kalispell Glacier

Tackle: Maddoxx Fucci, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Konor McClafferty, sr., Butte

Guard: Dylan Rollins, jr., Missoula Sentinel; Lucas Kingston, sr., Bute; Ty Raiha, jr., Butte

Center: Brandon Spencer, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Max Anderson, sr., Kalispell Flathead

Receiver: Ian Finch, so., Missoula Hellgate; Parker Johnston, sr., Helena Capital; Ben Maehl, sr., Missoula Big Sky; Drew Deck, sr., Kalispell Glacier; TJ Rausch, jr., Missoula Sentinel

Fullback: Kobe Moreno, sr., Butte

Running back: Kameron Moreno, sr., Butte; Jaxon Lee, sr., Missoula Sentinel

Quarterback: Tommy Mellott, sr., Butte

Punter: Tommy Mellott, sr., Butte

Kicker: Casey Kautzman, so., Butte

Athlete: Rollie Worster, sr., Missoula Hellgate

Long snapper: Doug Swanson, sr., Missoula Big Sky

MVP: Tommy Mellott, sr., Butte

Second team

Tight tend: Peyton Hettick, sr., Butte; Kaelan Casey, sr., Helena Capital

Tackle: Monte Pearson, sr., Helena Capital; Ryan Young, sr., Helena; Timmy Hollingsworth, jr., Butte

Guard: Geno Leonard, jr., Missoula Sentinel; Josh Lee, sr., Helena Capital; Logan Lang, so., Kalispell Flathead

Center: TJ Fife, sr., Helena; Brandon Donahoo, sr., Missoula Big sky

Receiver: Preston Jones, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Cy Miller, sr., Helena Capital; Ryan Neil, jr., Butte; Kyler Tesch, sr., Helena; Raef Miller, jr., Helena

Fullback: Charlie Kirgan, so., Missoula Sentinel

Running back: Kadyn Craigle, sr., Helena Capital; Logan Brown, sr., Helena; Jake Rendina, so., Kalispell Glacier

Quarterback: Dayton Bay, so., Missoula Sentinel; Bridger Grovom, sr., Helena Capital

Punter: Everett Fred, sr., Missoula Big Sky

Kicker: Patrick Rohrbach, so., Kalispell Glacier

Athlete: Hayden Ferguson, sr., Helena

Long snapper: Jamie Jacobsen, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Jake Slagel, sr., Helena Capital

Defense

First team

End: Monte Pearson, sr., Helena Capital; Booker Perkins, sr., Helena; Tanner Russell, sr., Kalispell Flathead

Lineman: Aidan Lee, jr., Butte; Hank Nuce, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Daniel Difort, jr., Missoula Sentinel

Inside linebacker: Zane McCormick, sr., Helena Capital; Zachary Evans, jr., Helena; Geno Leonard, jr., Missoula Sentinel

Outside linebacker: Quinn Sullivan, sr., Butte; Hayden Ferguson, sr., Helena; Soren Syvrud, jr., Missoula Sentinel

Safety: Donovan South, jr., Missoula Sentinel; Jett Rebish, sr., Missoula Big Sky; Scout Allen, sr., Butte

Corner: Chance Sheldon-Allen, sr., Kalispell Flathead; Brayden Terzo, jr., Missoula Hellgate; Parker Johnston, sr., Helena Capital

Punt returner: Drew Deck, sr., Kalispell Glacier

Kickoff returner: Jaxon Lee, sr., Missoula Sentinel

Special teams player: Cory West, sr., Butte

Athlete: Rollie Worster, sr., Missoula Hellgate

MVP: Hank Nuce, sr., Kalispell Glacier

Second team

End: Zac Crews, so., Missoula Sentinel; Kade Feree, sr., Missoula Hellgate; Forrest Suero, so., Helena

Lineman: Tyler Little, jr., Helena Capital; Keyshawn Newby, sr., Helena; Max Andres, sr., Missoula Big Sky

Inside linebacker: Tucker LeProwse, jr., Butte; Paxton Boyce, sr., Kalispell Flathead; Doug Swanson, sr., Missoula Big Sky

Outside linebacker: Everett Fred, sr., Missoula Big Sky; Marcus Evans, so., Helena; Dylan Nordberg, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Alex Barker, sr., Helena Capital

Safety: connor Rigsby, sr., Helena; Noah Braden, sr., Helena Capital

Corner: Preston Jones, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Anthony Guccione, sr., Helena Capital; Billy Kelly, jr., Butte; David Lowry, jr., Helena

Punt returner: Jaxon Lee, sr., Missoula Sentinel

Kickoff returner: Kadyn Craigle, sr., Helena Capital

Special teams player: Scout Allen, so., Butte; Trystin Gilliam, so., Helena Capital

Athlete: Ben Swanson, jr., Helena

