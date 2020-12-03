Class AA All-Conference
Eastern AA
Defensive MVP: Neil Daily, Billings West, Sr.
Offensive MVP: Junior Bergen, Billings Senior, Sr., and Taco Dowler, Billings West, Jr.
Offense
Tight ends — First team: Rylan Schlepp, Bozeman Gallatin, Jr.. Second team: Jackson Williams, Billings Skyview, Sr.
Tackles — First team: John Brown, Bozeman, Sr.; Ethan DeRoche, Great Falls, Sr.; Zac Malcolm, Billings West, Jr.. Second team: Eli Rouane, Billings Senior, Sr.; Jacob Anderson, Billings West, So.; Winslow Perry, Bozeman, Sr.
Guards — First team: Peyton Morton, Billings Senior, Jr.; Jadyn Hoff, Billings West, Sr. Second team: Zach Newton, Great Falls, Jr.; Carson Bain, Bozeman, Sr.
Centers — Camren Spencer, Bozeman, Sr.; Thomas Klepps, Billings Senior, Sr. Second team: Tyler Marr, Great Falls CMR, Sr.; Carter Warnick, Billings West, Jr.
Wide receivers — Neil Daily, Billings West, Sr.; Taco Dowler, Billings West, Jr.; Tucker Macbeth, Bozeman, Sr.; Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior, Sr.; Levi Torgerson, Great Falls, Sr. Second team: Caden Dowler, Billings West, Sr.; Cedric Miller, Belgrade, Sr.; Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview, Jr.
Fullbacks — First team: Kenneth Eiden IV, Bozeman, Sr. Second team: Liam Swanson, Great Falls, Sr.
H Backs — First team: Max Murphy, Billings West, Jr. Second team: Payton Stidham, Billings Senior, Sr.
Running backs — First team: Jacob Miller, Billings Senior, Jr., Jaymn Medlock, Billings West, Sr.; Michael Deleon, Billings West, Jr. Second team: Jess Wattenberger, Bozeman, Sr.; Ryan Krahe, Great Falls, Jr.
Quarterbacks — First team: Junior Bergen, Billings Senior, Sr.; Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, Jr. Second team: Jordan Jones, Bozeman, Sr.; Reed Harris, Great Falls, So.
Punter — First team: Bridger Polk, Great Falls, Jr. Second team: Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior, Sr.
Kicker — First team: Elijah Eckles, Bozseman, Sr. Second team: Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior, Sr.; Spencer Berger, Billings West, Jr.
Long snapper — First team: Thomas Klepps, Billings Senior, Sr. Second team: Caden Dowler, Billings West, Jr.
Athlete — First team: Junior Bergen, Billings Senior, Sr.
Defense
Ends — First team: Kenneth Eiden IV, Bozeman, Sr.; Luke Fedyk, Bozeman, Sr.; Paul Brott, Billings West, Sr. Second team: Caleb Romero, Billings Senior, Jr.; Liam Swanson, Great Falls, Sr.; Kylan Young, Billings West, Sr.
Linemen — First team: Caleb Romero, Billings Senior, Jr.; Camren Spencer, Bozeman, Sr.; Ethan DeRoche, Great Falls, Sr.; Jadyn Hoff, Billings West, Sr. Second team: Andrew Altschwager, Great Falls CMR, Sr.; Elijah Davis, Great Falls, Sr.
Inside linebackers: Brooks Talbot, Bozeman, Sr.; Payton Stidham, Billings Senior, Sr.; Jackson Willems, Billings Skyview, Sr.; Ryan Krahe, Great Falls, Jr.; Zach Newton, Great Falls, Jr.; Tyler Gordon, Belgrade, Sr.
Outside linebackers — First team: Neil Daily, Billings West, Jr.; Peyton Morton, Billings Senior, Jr.; Alex Allred, Billings Senior, Jr. Second team: Cayden Paul, Billings West, Sr.; Joe Stevenson, Great Falls CMR, Sr.; Cameron Savana, Billings Skyview, Sr.; Alex Casas, Belgrade, Sr.; Kailua Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, So.
Safeties — First team: Johnnie McClusky, Billings Senior, Sr.; Payton Gonser, Great Falls, Sr.; Reece Stanish, Bozeman, Sr.; Riley Bergesen, Billings West, Jr. Second team: Caden Dowler, Billings West, Jr.; Padraig Lang, Bozeman, Sr.; Bubba Bergen, Billings Senior, Jr.; Caleb Partridge, Billings Skyview, Sr.
Corners — First team: Taco Dowler, Billings West, Jr.; Junior Bergen, Billings Senior, Sr.; Levi Torgerson, Great Falls, Sr.; Tucker Macbeth, Bozeman, Sr. Second team: Zach Ehrbacher, Billings West, Sr.; Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview, Jr.; Avery Allen, Bozeman, So.; Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, Jr.
Punt returner — First team: Levi Torgerson, Great Falls, Sr. Second team: Taco Dowler, Billings West, Jr.
Kickoff returner — First team: Levi Torgerson, Great Falls, Sr.; Taco Dowler, Billings West, Jr.; Second team: Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, Jr.
Special teams player — First team: Caden Dowler, Billings West, Jr.; Levi Torgerson, Great Falls, Sr. Second team: Grayson Cetraro, Bozeman, Sr.
Athlete — First team: Brady Lang, Bozeman, Sr.
Western AA
Offensive MVP: Camden Sirmon, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Defensive MVP: Geno Leondard, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Soren Syvrud, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Offense
Tight ends — First team: Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.; Jake Olson, Butte, Sr. Second team: Luke Bilau, Kalispell Glacier, Jr.
Tackles — First team: Rocco Beccari, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Judson Seliskar, Helena, Sr.; Zach Hangas, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Parker Lindsay, Missoula Sentinel; Sr.; Zach Tierney, Butte, So.; Kevin Northey, Helena Capital; Sr.
Guards — First team: Dylan Rollins, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Ramsey Knowles, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.; Josh Goleman, Helena, Jr. Second team: Ty Raiha, Butte, Sr.; Jamey Michelotti, Helena Capital, Jr.
Centers — First team: Geno Leonard, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: DJ Jackson, Butte, Sr.; Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, Jr.
Wide receivers — First team: Ian Finch, Missoula Hellgate, Jr.; Leo Filardi, Missoula Hellgate, So.; Dexter Tedesco, Helena, Sr.; TJ Rausch, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Haiden Crews, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Quinn Belcher, Helena Capital, Sr.; Raef Miller, Helena, Sr.; Chase McGurran, Helena, Jr.
Fullbacks — First team: Charlie Kirgan, Missoula Sentinel, Jr. Second team: Zach Evans, Helena, Sr.; Ben Swanson, Helena, Sr.
Running backs — First team: Jake Rendina, Kalispell Glacier, Jr.; Soren Syvrud, Missoula Sentinal, Sr. Second team: Donovan South, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Christian Vetter, Butte, Sr.
Quarterbacks — First team: Kaden Huot, Helena, Jr.; Missoula Sentinel QBs (Dayton Bay, Camden Sirmon). Second team: Dante Maiuri, Missoula Hellgate, Sr.
Punter — First team: Charlie Kirgan, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.; Second team: Patrick Rohrbach, Kalispell Glacier, Jr.
Kicker — First team: Camdin Dirnberger, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Casey Kautzman, Butte, Jr.
Athlete— First team: Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Colter Janacaro, Missoula Big Sky, Sr.
Defense
Ends — First team: Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.; Tyler Little, Helena Capital, Sr.; Charlie Kirgan, Missoula Sentinel, Jr. Second team: Jake Olson, Butte, Sr.; Aidan Lee, Butte, Sr.; Ethan Diede, Kaispell Glacier, Sr.
Linemen — First team: Forrest Suero, Helena, Jr.; Rocco Beccari, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Daniel Difort, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Zach Tierney, Butte, So.; Talon Marsh, Helena Capital, So.; Zach Carson, Helena, Sr.; Joe Holzer, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Inside linebackers — First team: Zach Evans, Helena, Sr.; Geno Leonard, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Chase Williams, Missoula Sentinel, Jr. Second team: Kolby Jensen, Missoula Big Sky, Jr.; Rayce Neill, Helena Capital, Sr.; Alec Thomas, Kalispell Flathead, Sr.
Outside linebackers — First team: Chayton Winkle, Helena Capital, Sr.; Marcus Evans, Helena, Jr.; Soren Syvrud, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Shawn Huseby, Missoula Big Sky, Sr.; Ryan Wolstad, Missoula Hellgate.
Safeties — First team: Ben Swanson, Helena, Sr.; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Donovan South, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Jacob Welnel, Helena Capital, Sr.; Tyler Hausmann, Kalispell Glacie, Sr.; Tanner Huff, Butte, Sr.
Corners — First team: Chase McGurran, Helena, Jr.; TJ Rausch, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Christian Hansen, Butte, Sr. Second team: Connor McCarthy, Missouila Sentinel, Jr.; David Lowry, Helena, Sr.; Brayden Terzo, Missoula Hellgate, Sr.; Mason Greene, Helena Capital, Jr.
Punt returner —First team: Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Quinn Belcher, Helena Capital, Sr.
Kickoff returner — First team: Donovan South, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Special teams player — First team: Jack Marcile, Helena, Sr. Second team: Ryan Wolstad, Missoula Hellgate, Sr.; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.
Athlete — First team: Colter Janacaro, Missoula Big Sky.
