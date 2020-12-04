Class AA All-State
Defensive MVP: Geno Leonard, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Offensive MVP: Camden Sirmon, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Offense
Tight ends — First team: Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.; Jake Olson, Butte, Sr. Second team: Rylan Schlepp, Bozeman Gallatin, Jr.. Honorable mention: Luke Bilau, Kalispell Glacier, Jr.; Jackson Willems, Billings Skyview, Sr.
Tackles — First team: Rocco Beccari, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Zach Hangas, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Zac Malcolm, Billings West, Jr.. Second team: Judson Seliskar, Helena, Sr.; John Brown, Bozeman, Sr.; Ethan DeRoche, Great Falls, Sr.; Jacob Anderson, Billings West, So. Honorable mention: Parker Lindsay, Missoula Sentinel Sr.; Zach Tierney, Butte, So.; Kevin Northey, Helena Capital, Sr.; Eli Rouane, Billings Senior, Sr.; Winslow Perry, Bozeman, Sr.
Guards — First team: Dylan Rollins, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Ramsey Knowles, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.; Jadyn Hoff, Billings West, Sr. Second team: Josh Goleman, Helena, Jr.; Peyton Morton, Billings Senior, Jr. Honorable mention: Ty Raiha, BUtte, Sr.; Jamey Michelotti, Helena Capital, Jr.; Zach Newton, Great Falls, Jr.; Carson Bain, Bozeman, Sr.
Centers — Camren Spencer, Bozeman, Sr.; Geno Leonard, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Thomas Klepps, Billings Senior, Sr. Honorable mention: DJ Jackson, Butte, Sr.; Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, Jr.; Tyler Marr, Great Falls CMR, Sr.; Carter Warnick, Billings West, Jr.
Wide receivers — Taco Dowler, Billings West, Jr.; Ian Finch, Missoula Hellgate, Jr.; Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior, Sr.; TJ Rausch, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Levi Torgerson, Great Falls, Sr. Second team: Neil Daily, Billings West, Sr.; Leo Filardi, Missoula Hellgate, So.; Dexter Tedesco, Helena, Sr.; Haiden Crews, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Tucker Macbeth, Bozeman, Sr. Honorable mention: Caden Dowler, Billings West, Sr.; Cedric Miller, Belgrade, Sr.; Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview, Jr.; Quinn Belcher, Helena Capital, Sr.; Raef Miller, Helena, Sr.; Chase McGurran, Helena, Jr.
Fullbacks — First team: Kenneth Eiden IV, Bozeman, Sr.; Charlie Kirgan, Missoula Sentinel, Jr. Honorable mention: Liam Swanson, Great Falls, Sr.
H Backs — First team: Max Murphy, Billings West, Jr. Second team: Zach Evans, Helena, Sr. Honorable mention: Ben Swanson, Helena, Sr.
Running backs — First team: Jake Rendina, Kalispell Glacier, Jr.; Soren Syvrud, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Jacob Miller, Billings Senior, Jr. Second team: Jaymn Medlock, Billings West, Sr.; Michael Deleon, Billings West, Jr.; Donovan South, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Honorable mention: Jess Wattenberger, Bozeman, Sr.; Ryan Krahe, Great Falls, Jr.; Christian Vetter, Butte, Sr.
Quarterbacks — First team: Missoula Sentinel (Dayton Bay, Camden Sirmon); Isaiah Claunch, Billings West, Jr. Second team: Kaden Huot, Helena, Jr. Honorable mention: Dante Maiuri, Missoula Hellgate, Sr.; Jordan Jones, Bozeman, Sr.; Reed Harris, Great Falls, So.
Punter — First team: Charlie Kirgan, Missoula Sentinel, Jr. Second team: Bridger Polk, Great Falls, Jr. Honorable mention: Patrick Rohrbach, Kalispell Glacier, Jr.
Kicker — First team: Elijah Eckles, Bozeman, Sr. Second team: Spencer Berger, Billings West, Jr.; Camdin Dirnberger, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Honorable mention: Casey Kautzman, Butte, Jr.; Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior, Sr.
Long snapper — First team: Colter Janacaro, Missoula Big Sky, Sr. Second team: Thomas Klepps, Billings Senior, Sr. Honorable mention: Caden Dowler, Billings West, Jr.; Dylan Christman, Helena, So.; Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, Jr.
Athlete — First team: Junior Bergen, Billings Senior, Sr.; Colter Janacaro, Missoula Big Sky, Sr.; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Defense
Ends — First team: Kenneth Eiden IV, Bozeman, Sr.; Zac Crews, Missoujla Sentinel, Jr.; Tyler Little, Helena Capital, Sr.; Paul Brott, Billings West, Sr. Second team: Luke Fedyk, Bozeman, Sr.; Charlie Kirgan, Missoula Sentinel, Jr. Honorable mention: Jake Olson, Butte, Sr.; Aidan Lee, Butte, Sr.; Ethan Diede, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Liam Swanson, Great Falls, Sr.; Kylan Young, Billings West, Sr.
Linemen — First team: Camren Spencer, Bozeman, Sr.; Ethan DeRoche, Great Falls, Sr.; Forrest Suero, Helena, Jr.; Daniel Difort, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Caleb Romero, Billings Senior, Jr.; Jadyn Hoff, Billings West, Sr.; Caleb Romero, Billings Senior, Jr. Honorable mention: Andrew Altschwager, Great Falls CMR, Sr.; Elijah Davis, Great Falls, Sr.; Zach Tierney, Butte, So.; Talon Marsh, Helena Capital, So.; Zach Carson, Helena, Sr.; Joe Holzer, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Inside linebackers: First team: Zach Evans, Helena, Sr.; Geno Leonard, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Brooks Talbot, Bozeman, Sr. Second team: Payton Stidham, Billings Senior, Sr.; Jackson Willems, Billings Skyview, Sr.; Chase Williams, Missoula Sentinel, Jr. Honorable mention: Ryan Krahe, Great Falls, Jr.; Zach Newton, Great Falls, Jr.; Tyler Gordon, Belgrade, Sr.; Kolby Jensen, Missoula Big Sky, Jr.; Rayce Neill, Helena Capital, Sr.; Alec Thomas, Kalispell Flathead, Sr.
Outside linebackers — First team: Neil Daily, Billings West, Jr.; Peyton Morton, Billings Senior, Jr.; Chayton Winkle, Helena Capital, Sr.; Soren Syvrud, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Alex Allred, Billings Senior, Jr. Honorable mention: Cayden Paul, Billings West, Sr.; Joe Stevenson, Great Falls CMR, Sr.; Cameron Savana, Billings Skyview, Sr.; Alex Casas, Belgrade, Sr.; Kailua Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, So.; Shawn Huseby, Missoula Big Sky, Sr.; Ryan Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate, Sr.
Safeties — First team: Johnnie McClusky, Billings Senior, Sr.; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Donovan South, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.; Riley Bergeson, Billings West, Jr.. Second team: Payton Gonser, Great Falls, Sr.; Reece Stanish, Bozeman, Sr.; Caden Dowler, Billings West, Jr. Honorable mention: Padraig Lang, Bozeman, Sr.; Bubba Bergen, Billings Senior, Jr.; Caleb Partridge, Billings Skyview, Sr.; Jacob Welnel, Helena Capital, Sr.; Tyler Hausmann, Kalispell Glacier, Sr.; Tanner Huff, butte, Sr.
Corners — First team: Taco Dowler, Billings West, Jr.; Junior Bergen, Billings Senior, Sr.; Levi Torgerson, Great Falls, Sr.; TJ Rausch, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Tucker Macbeth, Bozeman, Sr.; Christian Hansen, Butte, Sr.; Chase McGurran, Helena, Jr. Honorable mention: Zach Ehrbacher, Billings West, Sr.; Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview, Jr.; Avery Allen, Bozeman, So.; Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, Jr.; Connor McCarthy, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.; David Lowry, Helena, Sr.; Brayden Terzo, Missoula Hellgate, Sr.; Mason Greene, Helena Capital, Jr.
Punt returner — First team: Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Second team: Levi Torgerson, Great Falls, Sr.; Taco Dowler, Billings West, Jr. Honorable mention: Quinn Belcher, Helena Capital, Sr.
Kickoff returner — First team: Levi Torgerson, Great Falls, Sr.; Taco Dowler, Billings West, Jr. Second team: Donovan South, Missoula Sentinel, Sr. Honorable mention: Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, Jr.; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, Sr.
Special teams player — First team: Caden Dowler, Billings West, Jr.; Jack Marcille, Helena, Sr. Second team: Levi Torgerson, Great Falls, Sr. Honorable mention: Grayson Cetraro, Bozeman, Sr.; Ryan Wolstad, Missoula Hellgate, Sr.; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, Jr.
Athlete — First team: Brady Lang, Bozeman, Sr.; Colter Janacaro, Missoula Big Sky, Sr.
