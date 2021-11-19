Playoff boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Friday's result 

Championship

Class AA 

MISSOULA SENTINEL 35, BILLINGS WEST 6

Billings West;0;6;0;0;—;6
Missoula Sentinel;8;7;14;6;—;35

MIS — Weida 23 pass from Crews (Weida pass from Crews), 4:11

MIS — Crews 2 run (Schraeder kick), 9:00

BIL — Max Kimball 16 pass from Claunch (kick failed), 7:01

MIS — Leadbetter 55 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick)

MIS — Weida 7 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick)

MIS — Crews 5 run (kick failed)

