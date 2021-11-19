Playoff boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Friday's result
Championship
Class AA
MISSOULA SENTINEL 35, BILLINGS WEST 6
|Billings West;0;6;0;0;—;6
|Missoula Sentinel;8;7;14;6;—;35
MIS — Weida 23 pass from Crews (Weida pass from Crews), 4:11
MIS — Crews 2 run (Schraeder kick), 9:00
BIL — Max Kimball 16 pass from Claunch (kick failed), 7:01
MIS — Leadbetter 55 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick)
MIS — Weida 7 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick)
MIS — Crews 5 run (kick failed)
