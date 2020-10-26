Class AA football playoffs
First round
Friday, Oct. 30
Helena Capital (3-4) at Butte (4-3), 7 p.m.
Great Falls CMR (2-5) at Bozeman (4-2), 7 p.m.
Billings Skyview (3-4) at Great Falls (3-3), 7 p.m.
Missoula Big Sky (2-5) at Kalispell Glacier (5-2), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 6
Lowest remaining West seed at Billings West (7-0)
Highest remaining East seed at Helena (6-1)
Lowest remaining East seed at Missoula Sentinel (7-0)
Highest remaining West seed at Billings Senior (6-1)
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 13
TBD
Championship
Friday, Nov. 20
TBD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.