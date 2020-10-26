Class AA football playoffs

First round

Friday, Oct. 30

Helena Capital (3-4) at Butte (4-3), 7 p.m.

Great Falls CMR (2-5) at Bozeman (4-2), 7 p.m.

Billings Skyview (3-4) at Great Falls (3-3), 7 p.m.

Missoula Big Sky (2-5) at Kalispell Glacier (5-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 6

Lowest remaining West seed at Billings West (7-0) 

Highest remaining East seed at Helena (6-1)

Lowest remaining East seed at Missoula Sentinel (7-0)

Highest remaining West seed at Billings Senior (6-1)

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 13

TBD

Championship

Friday, Nov. 20

TBD

Tags

Load comments