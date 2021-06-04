Class B Big Sky All-Star football game
Saturday, June 12
at Lockwood High School
11 a.m. kickoff
South: Rylin Burns, Colstrip; Renzy Anderson, Colstrip; Hunter Dare, Huntley Project; Jake Fox, Huntley Project; Avery Uecker, Baker; Jory Miller, Baker; Trey Allen, Red Lodge; Logan Boadle, Poplar; Tyler Kombol, Roundup; Michael McHenry, Roundup; Caden Holgate, Manhattan; Gabriel Delgatty, Manhattan; Toby Veltkamp, Manhattan; Javier Estrada, Manhattan; Sage Ellison, Manhattan; Dylan Smith, Whitehall; Flint Smith, Whitehall; Jamus Dubois, Whitehall; Brody Becker, Whitehall; Tucker Miller, Whitehall; Braydin Ellis, Columbus; Sam Lane, Townsend; Matt Riehl, Jefferson; Tristan Matzick, Big Timber; Alex Kober, Big Timber. Head coach: Dan Lacey, Whitehall. Assistant coaches: Kevin Ebert, Whitehall; Casey Norbeck, Whitehall; Dan Lacey Sr., Whitehall.
North: Gunnar Smith, Eureka; Colter Cassaza, Eureka; Jonathan Chamberlin, Florence; Jake Dixon, Florence; Cadence Waller, Florence; Chase Bovee, Florence; Cormac Benn, Bigfork; Luke Benson, Bigfork; Walker Fisher, Bigfork; Rian Hioland, Anaconda; Pat Galle, Anaconda; Parker Pratt, Missola Loyola; Nolan Iverson, Missoula Loyola; Tommy Albrecht, Missoula Loyola; Kolter Bouma, Fairfield; Gavin Mills, Fairfield; Conor Murray, Fairfield; Guidry Giles, Fairfield; Pierce Mortenson, Malta; Beau Simonson, Malta; Parker Mortenson, Malta; Jesse Lee, Glasgow; Logan Idler, Glasgow; Colten Fast, Glasgow; Will Knieriem, Glasgow; Drew Ginther, Conrad; Kade Harwood, Conrad; Carson Bitney, Conrad; Wesley Omsberg, Cut Bank; Brock Barcus, Cut Bank; Andrew Rasmussen, Harlem; Austin Wilson, Wolf Point. Head coach: Greg Misner, Fairfield. Assistant coaches: Paul Schilling, Conrad; Jim Benn, Bigfork; Riley Schell, Anaconda; Justin Harpster, Fairfield.
