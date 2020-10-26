Class B football playoffs

First round

Saturday, Oct. 31

Columbus (4-4) at Red Lodge (5-2), 1 p.m.

Glasgow (7-2) at Eureka (6-2), 1 p.m.

Colstrip (2-4) at Manhattan (8-0), 1 p.m.

Bigfork (6-3) at Malta (5-1), 1 p.m.

Missoula Loyola (2-4) at Fairfield (5-1), 1 p.m.

Whitehall (5-2) at Shepherd (4-3), 1 p.m.

Conrad (2-4) at Florence-Carlton (6-1), 1 p.m.

Huntley Project (3-1) at Townsend (6-2), 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Nov. 6-7

TBD

Semifinals

Nov. 13-14

TBD

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 21

TBD

