Eastern A

All State: Carson Hunter, Jr., QB, Miles City; Jesse Bellows, Sr., WR, Miles City; Aidan Barrow, Sr., LB, Miles City; Jayden Venable , Jr., WR, Miles City; Jack Cline, Jr., Safety, Miles City; Garren Todoroff, Sr., LB, Miles City; Jacolby Mattoon, Sr., Center, Miles City; Mason Harding, Sr., DE, Miles City; Dayron Johnson, Sr., Corner, Miles City; Ethan Renner, Sr., RB, Laurel; Cam Younger, Sr., DL, Laurel; Eli Aby, Jr., QB, Laurel; Keagan Campbell, Sr., WR, Laurel; Jack Waddell, Jr., Corner, Laurel; Dan Purkett, Sr., LB, Laurel; Shel Osborne, So., LB, Laurel; Cayden Redfield, Sr., WR, Hardin; Conner Schwend, Sr., QB, Hardin; Nelson Crisafulli, Sr., LB, Glendive; Duane Otto II, Sr., LB, Lewistown; Kasee Henderson, Sr., OL, Havre; Kellen Dietrick, Jr., DE, Havre; Mason Dionne, Sr., RB, Havre; Riley Waters, Jr., LB, Sidney; Mason Yochum, Sr., LB, Billings Central; Alex Balkenbush, Sr., OL, Billings Central; JaQuawhann Booth, Jr., DL, Billings Central; Camden Casper, Jr., Kicker, Billings Central.

All-conference

Offense

First team: Ethan Renner, Sr., RB, Laurel; Cameron Younger, Sr., RB, Laurel; Mason Dionne, Sr., RB, Havre; Aidan Barrows, Sr., RB, Miles City; Jacolby Mattoon, Sr., C, Miles City; Alex Balkenbush, Sr., OL, Billings Central; Nathan McAvoy, Sr., OL, Miles City; Traton Ferrell, Sr., OL, Miles City; Kirby Basta, Sr., OL, Glendive; Kasee Henderson, Sr., OL, Havre; Carson Hunter, Jr., QB, Miles City; Conner Schwend, Sr., QB, Hardin; Mason Yochum, Sr., TE/Slot, Billings Central; Kellen Dietrick, Jr., TE/Slot, Havre; Jess Bellows, Sr., WR, Miles City; Jayden Venable, Sr., WR, Miles City; Keagan Campbell, Sr., WR, Laurel; Jack Waddell, Jr., WR, Laurel; Cayden Redfield, Sr., WR., Hardin; Carson Weeden, Sr., WR, Lewistown; Camden Casper, Jr., Kicker, Billings Central.

Second team: Keaton Potter, Jr., RB, Lewistown; Riley Waters, Jr., RB, Sidney; Nelson Crisafulli, Sr., RB, Glendive; Derek Damjanovich, Jr., RB, Billings Central; Gabe Hernandez, Jr., C, Laurel; JaQuawhann, Jr., C, Billings Central; Bo Hakert, Sr., OL, Billings Central; Shel Osborne, Jr., OL, Laurel; Dexter Beck, Sr., OL, Colin Gilpatrick, Jr., OL, Lewistown; Dylan Morris, So., OL, Lewistown; Max Eaton, So., OL, Glendive; Trey Schepens, Jr., OL, Sidney; Eli Aby, Jr., QB, Laurel; Marcus Wittman, Jr., QB, Billings Central; Boston Peters, Jr., TE/Slot, Lewistown; Jaxson Franklin, Jr., WR, Sidney; Hunter Bear Cloud, Jr., WR, Hardin; Orion Thivierge, So., WR, Havre; Charlie Parkan, Sr., WR, Billings Central.

Honorable Mention: Landon Baxter, Jr., OL, Laurel; Nathan Gentry, Sr., OL, Glendive; Quinn Springer, Sr., OL, Havre; Ethan Carlson, Jr., OL, Havre; Dante Pallone, So., OL, Hardin; Brady Walker, Jr., OL, Lewistown; Kade Hellman, Sr., TE/Slot, Glendive; John Mehling, Sr., WR, Hardin; Paul Little Light, Sr., 

Defense

First team: JaQuawhann Booth, Jr., DL, Billings Central; Cameron Younger, Sr., DL, Laurel; Tyler Harms, Sr., DL, Miles City; Kirby Basta, Sr., DL, Glendive; Mason Hardin, Sr., DE, Miles City; Kellen Detrick, Jr., DE, Havre; Alex Balkenbush, Sr., DE, Billings Central; Aidan Barrows, Sr., LB, Miles City; Garren Todoroff, Sr., LB, Miles City; Shel Osborne, So., LB, Laurel; Danner Purckett, Sr., LB, Laurel; Riley Waters, Jr., LB, Sidney; Duane Otto II, Sr., LB, Lewistown; Nelson Crisafulli, Sr., LB, Glendive; Mason Yochum, Sr., LB, Billings Central; Mason Dionne, Sr., LB, Havre; Damien Leidholt, Jr., S, Miles City; Jack Cline, Sr., S, Miles City; Eli Aby, Jr., S, Laurel; Charlie Parkan, Sr., S, Billings Central; Dayron Johnson, Sr., CB, Miles City; Danny Anderson, Jr., CB, Miles City; Jack Waddell, Jr., CB, Laurel; Emmett Renner, So., CB, Laurel; Junior Brackenridge, jr., RS, Billings Central.

Second team: Jacolby Mattoon, Sr., DL, Miles City; Brady Walker, Jr., DL, Lewistown; Tim Rindahl, Jr., DL, Hardin; Brodey Skogen, Jr., DL, Sidney; Max Eaton, So., DE, Glendive; Quinn Springer, Sr., DE, Havre; Landen Baxter, Jr., DE, Laurel; Eric Woods, Sr., DE, Hardin; James Ohcs, Sr., LB, Laurel; Logan Peila, Sr., LB, Miles City; Landon Farrar, Jr., LB, Lewistown; Jett Jones, Sr., LB, Sidney; Derek Damjanovich, Jr., LB, Billings Central; Orion Thivirge, So., LB, Havre; Ty Greenfield, Sr., LB, Hardin; Andres Galaz, Sr., LB, Hardin; Thomas Hubbard, Jr., S, Billings Central; Keagan Campbell, Sr., S, Laurel; Reese Bulkley, Sr., S, Havre; Collin Comes, Sr., S, Lewistown; Boston Peters, Jr., S, Sidney; Carter Johnson, So., CB, Sidney; Cassady Redden, Sr., CB, Hardin; Mason Whitmer, Sr., CB, Glendive; Dane McCalla, Sr., CB, Billings Central.

Honorable mention: Dexter Beck, Sr., DL, Havre; Donald Mauer, Sr., DL, Laurel; Colter Bales, SO., DE, Laurel; Junior Brackenridge, Jr., LB, Billings Central; Kaid Campbell, Sr., LB, Miles City; Kendal Barta, Sr., LB, Lewistown; Ethan Renner, , Sr., LB, Laurel; Seth Norslien, Jr., S, Lewistown; Troy Powell, Sr., CB, Havre; Michael Hayden, Jr., CB, Billings Central; Marcus Wittman, Jr., CB, Billings Central; Cooper McGlothlin, Sr., CB, Sidney.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments