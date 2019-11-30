Eastern A
All State: Carson Hunter, Jr., QB, Miles City; Jesse Bellows, Sr., WR, Miles City; Aidan Barrow, Sr., LB, Miles City; Jayden Venable , Jr., WR, Miles City; Jack Cline, Jr., Safety, Miles City; Garren Todoroff, Sr., LB, Miles City; Jacolby Mattoon, Sr., Center, Miles City; Mason Harding, Sr., DE, Miles City; Dayron Johnson, Sr., Corner, Miles City; Ethan Renner, Sr., RB, Laurel; Cam Younger, Sr., DL, Laurel; Eli Aby, Jr., QB, Laurel; Keagan Campbell, Sr., WR, Laurel; Jack Waddell, Jr., Corner, Laurel; Dan Purkett, Sr., LB, Laurel; Shel Osborne, So., LB, Laurel; Cayden Redfield, Sr., WR, Hardin; Conner Schwend, Sr., QB, Hardin; Nelson Crisafulli, Sr., LB, Glendive; Duane Otto II, Sr., LB, Lewistown; Kasee Henderson, Sr., OL, Havre; Kellen Dietrick, Jr., DE, Havre; Mason Dionne, Sr., RB, Havre; Riley Waters, Jr., LB, Sidney; Mason Yochum, Sr., LB, Billings Central; Alex Balkenbush, Sr., OL, Billings Central; JaQuawhann Booth, Jr., DL, Billings Central; Camden Casper, Jr., Kicker, Billings Central.
All-conference
Offense
First team: Ethan Renner, Sr., RB, Laurel; Cameron Younger, Sr., RB, Laurel; Mason Dionne, Sr., RB, Havre; Aidan Barrows, Sr., RB, Miles City; Jacolby Mattoon, Sr., C, Miles City; Alex Balkenbush, Sr., OL, Billings Central; Nathan McAvoy, Sr., OL, Miles City; Traton Ferrell, Sr., OL, Miles City; Kirby Basta, Sr., OL, Glendive; Kasee Henderson, Sr., OL, Havre; Carson Hunter, Jr., QB, Miles City; Conner Schwend, Sr., QB, Hardin; Mason Yochum, Sr., TE/Slot, Billings Central; Kellen Dietrick, Jr., TE/Slot, Havre; Jess Bellows, Sr., WR, Miles City; Jayden Venable, Sr., WR, Miles City; Keagan Campbell, Sr., WR, Laurel; Jack Waddell, Jr., WR, Laurel; Cayden Redfield, Sr., WR., Hardin; Carson Weeden, Sr., WR, Lewistown; Camden Casper, Jr., Kicker, Billings Central.
Second team: Keaton Potter, Jr., RB, Lewistown; Riley Waters, Jr., RB, Sidney; Nelson Crisafulli, Sr., RB, Glendive; Derek Damjanovich, Jr., RB, Billings Central; Gabe Hernandez, Jr., C, Laurel; JaQuawhann, Jr., C, Billings Central; Bo Hakert, Sr., OL, Billings Central; Shel Osborne, Jr., OL, Laurel; Dexter Beck, Sr., OL, Colin Gilpatrick, Jr., OL, Lewistown; Dylan Morris, So., OL, Lewistown; Max Eaton, So., OL, Glendive; Trey Schepens, Jr., OL, Sidney; Eli Aby, Jr., QB, Laurel; Marcus Wittman, Jr., QB, Billings Central; Boston Peters, Jr., TE/Slot, Lewistown; Jaxson Franklin, Jr., WR, Sidney; Hunter Bear Cloud, Jr., WR, Hardin; Orion Thivierge, So., WR, Havre; Charlie Parkan, Sr., WR, Billings Central.
Honorable Mention: Landon Baxter, Jr., OL, Laurel; Nathan Gentry, Sr., OL, Glendive; Quinn Springer, Sr., OL, Havre; Ethan Carlson, Jr., OL, Havre; Dante Pallone, So., OL, Hardin; Brady Walker, Jr., OL, Lewistown; Kade Hellman, Sr., TE/Slot, Glendive; John Mehling, Sr., WR, Hardin; Paul Little Light, Sr.,
Defense
First team: JaQuawhann Booth, Jr., DL, Billings Central; Cameron Younger, Sr., DL, Laurel; Tyler Harms, Sr., DL, Miles City; Kirby Basta, Sr., DL, Glendive; Mason Hardin, Sr., DE, Miles City; Kellen Detrick, Jr., DE, Havre; Alex Balkenbush, Sr., DE, Billings Central; Aidan Barrows, Sr., LB, Miles City; Garren Todoroff, Sr., LB, Miles City; Shel Osborne, So., LB, Laurel; Danner Purckett, Sr., LB, Laurel; Riley Waters, Jr., LB, Sidney; Duane Otto II, Sr., LB, Lewistown; Nelson Crisafulli, Sr., LB, Glendive; Mason Yochum, Sr., LB, Billings Central; Mason Dionne, Sr., LB, Havre; Damien Leidholt, Jr., S, Miles City; Jack Cline, Sr., S, Miles City; Eli Aby, Jr., S, Laurel; Charlie Parkan, Sr., S, Billings Central; Dayron Johnson, Sr., CB, Miles City; Danny Anderson, Jr., CB, Miles City; Jack Waddell, Jr., CB, Laurel; Emmett Renner, So., CB, Laurel; Junior Brackenridge, jr., RS, Billings Central.
Second team: Jacolby Mattoon, Sr., DL, Miles City; Brady Walker, Jr., DL, Lewistown; Tim Rindahl, Jr., DL, Hardin; Brodey Skogen, Jr., DL, Sidney; Max Eaton, So., DE, Glendive; Quinn Springer, Sr., DE, Havre; Landen Baxter, Jr., DE, Laurel; Eric Woods, Sr., DE, Hardin; James Ohcs, Sr., LB, Laurel; Logan Peila, Sr., LB, Miles City; Landon Farrar, Jr., LB, Lewistown; Jett Jones, Sr., LB, Sidney; Derek Damjanovich, Jr., LB, Billings Central; Orion Thivirge, So., LB, Havre; Ty Greenfield, Sr., LB, Hardin; Andres Galaz, Sr., LB, Hardin; Thomas Hubbard, Jr., S, Billings Central; Keagan Campbell, Sr., S, Laurel; Reese Bulkley, Sr., S, Havre; Collin Comes, Sr., S, Lewistown; Boston Peters, Jr., S, Sidney; Carter Johnson, So., CB, Sidney; Cassady Redden, Sr., CB, Hardin; Mason Whitmer, Sr., CB, Glendive; Dane McCalla, Sr., CB, Billings Central.
Honorable mention: Dexter Beck, Sr., DL, Havre; Donald Mauer, Sr., DL, Laurel; Colter Bales, SO., DE, Laurel; Junior Brackenridge, Jr., LB, Billings Central; Kaid Campbell, Sr., LB, Miles City; Kendal Barta, Sr., LB, Lewistown; Ethan Renner, , Sr., LB, Laurel; Seth Norslien, Jr., S, Lewistown; Troy Powell, Sr., CB, Havre; Michael Hayden, Jr., CB, Billings Central; Marcus Wittman, Jr., CB, Billings Central; Cooper McGlothlin, Sr., CB, Sidney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.