BILLINGS SKYVIEW 14, BELGRADE 6

Belgrade;0;0;6;0;—;6
Billings Skyview;6;8;0;0;—;14

BIL — Trey Dye 14 pass from Jaylen Baker (kick failed), 3:12

BIL — Paolo Salminen 1 run (Baker run) 5:02

BEL — Cedric Miller Jr. 56 pass from Austin Spangler (kick failed) 2:50

