 

CHINOOK 30, PARK CITY 24

Chinook;6;16;8;0;—;30
Park City;12;6;0;6;—;24

TEAM STATISTICS

Rushes-Yards — CHI 114, PAR 87. Passing Yards — CHI 200, PAR 188. Records — CHI 1-0, PAR 0-1. Total Yards — CHI 314, PAR 275.

 

GLASGOW 36, SHEPHERD 0

Glasgow;6;22;0;8;—;36
Shepherd;0;0;0;0;—;0

GLA — Loden Idler 40 run (run failed), 1::42

GLA — Idler 8 run (Dalton Sand run), 10:25

GLA — Beau Malnaa 31 pass from Idler (run failed), 5:42

GLA — Dylan Nieskens 2 pass from Idler (Tatum Hansen run), :02

GLA — Hansen 22 run (Hansen run), 11:01

 

JOLIET 46, SHELBY 26

Shelby;6;6;0;14;—;26
Joliet;6;6;14;20;—;46

Joliet:  Rye Brastrup  4yd run.  Pass fail

Shelby: Cameron Brusven 52 yd run.  Run fail.

Joliet:  Seth Bailey 2 yd pass from Hayden Ward.  Run fail.

Shelby:   Rhett Reynolds  16 yds pass from Taylor Parsons.  Pass fail.

Joliet:  Paxton McQuillan 4 yd pass from Hayden Ward.  Run fail.

Joliet:  Rye Brastrup 7 yd run.  Pass good.  To Seth Bailey from Hayden Ward.

Joliet:  Hayden Ward 2 yd run.  Pass fail.

Shelby:  Rhett Reynolds from Taylor Parsons.  Run fail.

Joliet: Rye Brastrup 15 yd interception return.  Pass good.  Paxton Mcqullan from Hayden Ward.

Shelby:  Bryce Lee 11 yd pass from Taylor Parsons.  Pass good.  Aiden Torgerson from Taylor Parsons.

Joliet:  Paxton McQuillan 40 yard interception return.  Run fail.  

Tags

Load comments