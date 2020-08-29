CHINOOK 30, PARK CITY 24
|Chinook;6;16;8;0;—;30
|Park City;12;6;0;6;—;24
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushes-Yards — CHI 114, PAR 87. Passing Yards — CHI 200, PAR 188. Records — CHI 1-0, PAR 0-1. Total Yards — CHI 314, PAR 275.
GLASGOW 36, SHEPHERD 0
|Glasgow;6;22;0;8;—;36
|Shepherd;0;0;0;0;—;0
GLA — Loden Idler 40 run (run failed), 1::42
GLA — Idler 8 run (Dalton Sand run), 10:25
GLA — Beau Malnaa 31 pass from Idler (run failed), 5:42
GLA — Dylan Nieskens 2 pass from Idler (Tatum Hansen run), :02
GLA — Hansen 22 run (Hansen run), 11:01
JOLIET 46, SHELBY 26
|Shelby;6;6;0;14;—;26
|Joliet;6;6;14;20;—;46
Joliet: Rye Brastrup 4yd run. Pass fail
Shelby: Cameron Brusven 52 yd run. Run fail.
Joliet: Seth Bailey 2 yd pass from Hayden Ward. Run fail.
Shelby: Rhett Reynolds 16 yds pass from Taylor Parsons. Pass fail.
Joliet: Paxton McQuillan 4 yd pass from Hayden Ward. Run fail.
Joliet: Rye Brastrup 7 yd run. Pass good. To Seth Bailey from Hayden Ward.
Joliet: Hayden Ward 2 yd run. Pass fail.
Shelby: Rhett Reynolds from Taylor Parsons. Run fail.
Joliet: Rye Brastrup 15 yd interception return. Pass good. Paxton Mcqullan from Hayden Ward.
Shelby: Bryce Lee 11 yd pass from Taylor Parsons. Pass good. Aiden Torgerson from Taylor Parsons.
Joliet: Paxton McQuillan 40 yard interception return. Run fail.
