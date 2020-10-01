BILLINGS SKYVIEW 47, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 14
|Bozeman Gallatin;7;7;0;0;—;14
|Billings Skyview;0;20;27;0;—;47
G: Michael Armstrong 45 pass from Braeden Mikkelson (Casey Garrigan kick)
Sky: Reigan Picicci 18 run (Jackson Willems kick)
Sky: Dylan Goodell 5 run (kick failed)
Sky: Kailua Fatupaito recovers a fumble in end zone for a touchdown (Willems kick)
G: Dahlke 7 pass from Braeden Mikkelson (Garrigan kick)
Sky: Caleb Partridge 15 fumble return (Williams kick)
Sky: Payton Sanders 30 interception return (Willems kick)
Sky: Willems 12 pass from Jaylen Baker (Willems kick)
Sky: Sanders 60 pass from Baker (kick failed)
KALISPELL GLACIER 54, MISSOULA HELLGATE 38
|Kalispell Glacier;14;12;7;21;—;54
|Missoula Hellgate;14;0;16;8;—;38
KG — Rendina 1 run
MIS — Dante Maiuri 1 run (Cayvence LaRance pass from Dante Maiuri)
MIS — Ian Finch 4 pass from n/a
KG — Rendina 2 run
KG — Allen 2 run (kick failed)
KG — Rendina 10 run
MIS — Filardi pass from n/a (Ian Finch pass from n/a)
KG — Rendina 5 run (n/a kick)
MIS — Filardi 23 pass from Dante Maiuri (Ian Finch pass from n/a)
KG — Rendina run
MIS — Filardi 80 pass from Dante Maiuri (Ian Finch pass from n/a)
KG — Rendina 54 run
KG — Rendina 44 run
