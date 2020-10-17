ALBERTON-SUPERIOR 46, PLAINS 0

Plains;0;0;0;0;—;0
Alberton-Superior;20;14;6;6;—;46

ALB — Mask run (Waddle run)

ALB — Mask 1 run (pass failed)

ALB — Mask 41 run (run failed)

ALB — Plakke 12 pass from Mask (run failed)

ALB — Acker 20 pass from Mask (Mask run)

ALB — Haskins 3 pass from Plakke (pass failed)

ALB — Chase Woodson 7 run (pass failed)

 

Tags

Load comments