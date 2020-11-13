BILLINGS WEST 24, BOZEMAN 17

Bozeman;7;3;7;0;—;17
Billings West;7;10;7;0;—;24

BOZ — Tucker Macbeth 23 pass from Jordan Jones (Elijah Eckles kick), 8:55

BW — Michael DeLeon 1 run (Spencer Berger kick), 3:17

BW — Berger 21 field goal, 11:57

BW — DeLeon 9 run (Berger kick), 10:02

BOZ — Eckles 32 field goal, 4:59

BOZ — Luke Fedyk 1 run (Eckles kick), :20

BW — Taco Dowler 96 kickoff return (Berger kick), :06

MISSOULA SENTINEL 42, BILLINGS SENIOR 7

Billings Senior;7;0;0;0;—;7
Missoula Sentinel;14;21;0;7;—;42

MS — Sirmon 52 run (Dirnberger kick), 9:03

BIL — Burckley 12 pass from Junior Bergen (Burckley kick), 4:29

MS — South 61 pass from Sirmon (Dirnberger kick), 3:33

MS — Klucewich 6 pass from Bay (Dirnberger kick), 11:01

MS — South 5 run (Dirnberger kick), 7:53

MS — Kirgan 15 pass from Bay (Dirnberger kick), 4:05

MS — South 1 run (Dirnberger kick), 8:09

