BILLINGS WEST 24, BOZEMAN 17
|Bozeman;7;3;7;0;—;17
|Billings West;7;10;7;0;—;24
BOZ — Tucker Macbeth 23 pass from Jordan Jones (Elijah Eckles kick), 8:55
BW — Michael DeLeon 1 run (Spencer Berger kick), 3:17
BW — Berger 21 field goal, 11:57
BW — DeLeon 9 run (Berger kick), 10:02
BOZ — Eckles 32 field goal, 4:59
BOZ — Luke Fedyk 1 run (Eckles kick), :20
BW — Taco Dowler 96 kickoff return (Berger kick), :06
MISSOULA SENTINEL 42, BILLINGS SENIOR 7
|Billings Senior;7;0;0;0;—;7
|Missoula Sentinel;14;21;0;7;—;42
MS — Sirmon 52 run (Dirnberger kick), 9:03
BIL — Burckley 12 pass from Junior Bergen (Burckley kick), 4:29
MS — South 61 pass from Sirmon (Dirnberger kick), 3:33
MS — Klucewich 6 pass from Bay (Dirnberger kick), 11:01
MS — South 5 run (Dirnberger kick), 7:53
MS — Kirgan 15 pass from Bay (Dirnberger kick), 4:05
MS — South 1 run (Dirnberger kick), 8:09
