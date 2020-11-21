DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 44, SCOBEY 6
|Scobey;0;6;0;0;—;6
|Drummond-Philipsburg;6;8;22;8;—;44
DP — Cutler 9 run (pass failed)
SCO — Oie 16 pass from Tande (pass failed)
DP — Avery Metesh 52 interception return (Preston Metesh run)
DP — Cutler 67 kickoff return (run failed)
DP — Cutler 3 run (Preston Metesh pass from Cutler)
DP — Preston Metesh 30 run (Cutler run)
DP — Preston Metesh 12 run (Cutler pass from Graeff)
MANHATTAN 23, FAIRFIELD 6
|Manhattan;0;8;8;7;—;23
|Fairfield;6;0;0;0;—;6
FAI — Faith 34 run (run failed)
MAN — Johnson 27 pass from Holgate (Bowler pass from Holgate)
MAN — Stenberg 29 interception return (Richardson pass from Holgate)
MAN — Bowler 29 pass from Holgate (Deming kick)
