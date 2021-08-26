BILLINGS SENIOR 18, BUTTE 17

Butte;0;3;7;7;—;17
Billings Senior;6;3;0;9;—;18

BIL — Miller 9 run (kick failed), 4:57

BIL — Burckley 33 field goal, 3:31

BUT — Kautzman 40 field goal, :00

BUT — Sherman 4 pass from Stenson (Kautzman kick), 4:16

BUT — Gurnsey 11 pass from Stenson (Kautzman kick), 10:48

BIL — Miller 6 run (pass failed), 6:55

BIL — Burckley 20 field goal, :02

