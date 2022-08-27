Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
8-Man
JOLIET 42, SCOBEY 6
|Joliet;8;14;6;14;—;42
Scobey;0;0;0;6;—;6
BELT 30, FAIRVIEW 12
|Fairview;6;0;0;6;—;12
|Belt;0;8;8;14;—;30
6-Man
CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 59, WIBAUX 12
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;14;24;21;0;—;59
|Wibaux;6;6;0;0;—;12
WIB — Wyatt Ree 1 run (kick failed), 6:00
CHE — Mattson 36 run (Harmon kick), 2:39
CHE — Harmon 52 fumble return (kick failed), :09
WIB — Wyatt Ree 12 run (kick failed), 7:21
CHE — Harmon 35 pass from Mattson (Harmon kick), 6:02
CHE — Grammar 26 run (Harmon kick), 4:07
CHE — Nelson 16 run (Harmon kick), 1:04
CHE — Nelson 54 run (Harmon kick), 5:06
CHE — Grammar 26 run (kick failed), :56
CHE — Streit 6 run (Streit run), 5:38
FROID-LAKE 49, CUSTER-HYSHAM-MELSTONE 48
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone;14;6;6;22;—;48
|Froid-Lake;0;14;20;15;—;49
CENTERVILLE 28, NORTH STAR 7
|North Star;0;0;7;0;—;7
|Centerville;6;8;14;0;—;28
POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 34, WEST YELLOWSTONE 13
|Power-Dutton-Brady;20;14;0;0;—;34
|West Yellowstone;7;6;0;0;—;13
