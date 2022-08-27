Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

8-Man

JOLIET 42, SCOBEY 6

Joliet;8;14;6;14;—;42

Scobey;0;0;0;6;—;6

BELT 30, FAIRVIEW 12

Fairview;6;0;0;6;—;12
Belt;0;8;8;14;—;30

6-Man

CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 59, WIBAUX 12

Chester-Joplin-Inverness;14;24;21;0;—;59
Wibaux;6;6;0;0;—;12

WIB — Wyatt Ree 1 run (kick failed), 6:00

CHE — Mattson 36 run (Harmon kick), 2:39

CHE — Harmon 52 fumble return (kick failed), :09

WIB — Wyatt Ree 12 run (kick failed), 7:21

CHE — Harmon 35 pass from Mattson (Harmon kick), 6:02

CHE — Grammar 26 run (Harmon kick), 4:07

CHE — Nelson 16 run (Harmon kick), 1:04

CHE — Nelson 54 run (Harmon kick), 5:06

CHE — Grammar 26 run (kick failed), :56

CHE — Streit 6 run (Streit run), 5:38

FROID-LAKE 49, CUSTER-HYSHAM-MELSTONE 48

Custer-Hysham-Melstone;14;6;6;22;—;48
Froid-Lake;0;14;20;15;—;49

CENTERVILLE 28, NORTH STAR 7

North Star;0;0;7;0;—;7
Centerville;6;8;14;0;—;28

POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 34, WEST YELLOWSTONE 13

Power-Dutton-Brady;20;14;0;0;—;34
West Yellowstone;7;6;0;0;—;13

