Class A

COLUMBIA FALLS 48, POLSON 28

Polson;6;16;0;6;—;28
Columbia Falls;0;14;0;34;—;48

 

CORVALLIS 19, STEVENSVILLE 7

Corvallis;7;9;0;3;—;19
Stevensville;0;0;7;0;—;7

COR — Mace Marshall 35 pass from Bryce Mayn (Luke Wolsky kick), 8:12

COR — Seth Stoker 12 run (Wolsky kick), 11:24

COR — Safety, :45

STE — Sahkaia Wehr 1 run (Kaden Sunderland kick), 7:36

COR — Wolsky field goal, 1:47

 

DILLON 20, FRENCHTOWN 13

Dillon;7;0;7;6;—;20
Frenchtown;7;0;6;0;—;13

 

Class B 

FLORENCE-CARLTON 42, CUT BANK 0

Cut Bank;0;0;0;0;—;0
Florence-Carlton;14;7;14;7;—;42

FLO — Tristan Pyette 8 run (Caden Zaluski kick)

FLO — Blake Shoupe 32 pass from Pat Duchien JR (Caden Zaluski kick)

FLO — Tristan Pyette interception return (Caden Zaluski kick)

FLO — Levi Posey 40 pass from Pat Duchien JR (Caden Zaluski kick)

FLO — Luke Maki 10 pass from Pat Duchien JR (Caden Zaluski kick)

FLO — Colten Rice 8 run (Caden Zaluski kick) 

ARLEE 70, TROY 16

Arlee;16;24;8;22;—;70
Troy;0;8;0;8;—;16

 

CONRAD 46, DEER LODGE 8

Conrad;22;12;6;6;—;46
Deer Lodge;0;0;0;8;—;8

 

BIGFORK 57, TOWNSEND 20

Bigfork;8;19;30;0;—;57
Townsend;0;13;0;7;—;20

 

8-Man

BELT 46, ABSAROKEE 8

Absarokee;0;0;0;8;—;8
Belt;14;12;14;6;—;46

 

CIRCLE 56, FORSYTH 12

Forsyth;6;6;0;0;—;12
Circle;0;0;0;0;—;56

 

6-Man

BIG SANDY 47, VALIER 6

Valier;0;0;0;6;—;6
Big Sandy;6;23;12;6;—;47

 

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 77, FROMBERG-BELFRY 0

Fromberg-Belfry;0;0;0;0;—;0
Broadview-Lavina;30;15;20;12;—;77

 

SHIELDS VALLEY 58, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0

Shields Valley;37;7;7;7;—;58
Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;0;—;0

 

 

