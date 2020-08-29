Class A
COLUMBIA FALLS 48, POLSON 28
|Polson;6;16;0;6;—;28
|Columbia Falls;0;14;0;34;—;48
CORVALLIS 19, STEVENSVILLE 7
|Corvallis;7;9;0;3;—;19
|Stevensville;0;0;7;0;—;7
COR — Mace Marshall 35 pass from Bryce Mayn (Luke Wolsky kick), 8:12
COR — Seth Stoker 12 run (Wolsky kick), 11:24
COR — Safety, :45
STE — Sahkaia Wehr 1 run (Kaden Sunderland kick), 7:36
COR — Wolsky field goal, 1:47
DILLON 20, FRENCHTOWN 13
|Dillon;7;0;7;6;—;20
|Frenchtown;7;0;6;0;—;13
Class B
FLORENCE-CARLTON 42, CUT BANK 0
|Cut Bank;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Florence-Carlton;14;7;14;7;—;42
FLO — Tristan Pyette 8 run (Caden Zaluski kick)
FLO — Blake Shoupe 32 pass from Pat Duchien JR (Caden Zaluski kick)
FLO — Tristan Pyette interception return (Caden Zaluski kick)
FLO — Levi Posey 40 pass from Pat Duchien JR (Caden Zaluski kick)
FLO — Luke Maki 10 pass from Pat Duchien JR (Caden Zaluski kick)
FLO — Colten Rice 8 run (Caden Zaluski kick)
ARLEE 70, TROY 16
|Arlee;16;24;8;22;—;70
|Troy;0;8;0;8;—;16
CONRAD 46, DEER LODGE 8
|Conrad;22;12;6;6;—;46
|Deer Lodge;0;0;0;8;—;8
BIGFORK 57, TOWNSEND 20
|Bigfork;8;19;30;0;—;57
|Townsend;0;13;0;7;—;20
8-Man
BELT 46, ABSAROKEE 8
|Absarokee;0;0;0;8;—;8
|Belt;14;12;14;6;—;46
CIRCLE 56, FORSYTH 12
|Forsyth;6;6;0;0;—;12
|Circle;0;0;0;0;—;56
6-Man
BIG SANDY 47, VALIER 6
|Valier;0;0;0;6;—;6
|Big Sandy;6;23;12;6;—;47
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 77, FROMBERG-BELFRY 0
|Fromberg-Belfry;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Broadview-Lavina;30;15;20;12;—;77
SHIELDS VALLEY 58, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0
|Shields Valley;37;7;7;7;—;58
|Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;0;—;0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.