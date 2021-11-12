Playoff boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Friday's results
Semifinals
Class AA
BILLINGS WEST 34, HELENA 14
|Helena;0;7;0;7;—;14
|Billings West;17;10;0;7;—;34
BIL — DeLeon 31 run (Berger kick)
BIL — Taco Dowler 17 pass from Claunch (Berger kick)
BIL — Berger 23 field goal
HEL — McGurran 23 pass from Huot (Coil kick)
BIL — Caden Dowler 46 pass from Claunch (Berger kick)
BIL — Berger 34 field goal
HEL — Suero 2 run (Coil kick)
BIL — Caden Dowler 4 run (Berger kick)
MISSOULA SENTINEL 42, KALISPELL GLACIER 21
|Kalispell Glacier;0;7;6;8;—;21
|Missoula Sentinel;8;14;7;13;—;42
MIS — Jones 46 run (Christensen pass from Crews), 8:26
MIS — Jones 16 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick), 5:27
KAL — Bilau 22 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick), 2:46
MIS — Jones 14 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick), :40
MIS — Klumph 60 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick), 6:28
KAL — Thomason 1 run (kick failed), 6:09
MIS — Jones 6 run (run failed), 12:00
MIS — Jones 59 run (Schraeder kick), 6:01
KAL — Goicoechea 4 run (n/a pass from n/a), 1:37
