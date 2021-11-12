Playoff boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Friday's results 

Semifinals

Class AA 

BILLINGS WEST 34, HELENA 14

Helena;0;7;0;7;—;14
Billings West;17;10;0;7;—;34

BIL — DeLeon 31 run (Berger kick)

BIL — Taco Dowler 17 pass from Claunch (Berger kick)

BIL — Berger 23 field goal

HEL — McGurran 23 pass from Huot (Coil kick)

BIL — Caden Dowler 46 pass from Claunch (Berger kick)

BIL — Berger 34 field goal

HEL — Suero 2 run (Coil kick)

BIL — Caden Dowler 4 run (Berger kick)

MISSOULA SENTINEL 42, KALISPELL GLACIER 21

Kalispell Glacier;0;7;6;8;—;21
Missoula Sentinel;8;14;7;13;—;42

MIS — Jones 46 run (Christensen pass from Crews), 8:26

MIS — Jones 16 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick), 5:27

KAL — Bilau 22 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick), 2:46

MIS — Jones 14 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick), :40

MIS — Klumph 60 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick), 6:28

KAL — Thomason 1 run (kick failed), 6:09

MIS — Jones 6 run (run failed), 12:00

MIS — Jones 59 run (Schraeder kick), 6:01

KAL — Goicoechea 4 run (n/a pass from n/a), 1:37

Tags

Load comments