Saturday's results 

Semifinals

Class A 

LAUREL 28, POLSON 14

Polson;0;7;0;7;—;14
Laurel;7;7;14;0;—;28

LAU — Wilcox 4 run (Desmet kick)

POL — Jarrett Wilson 2 run (Nelson kick)

LAU — Dantic 74 pass from Moran (Desmet kick)

LAU — Boehler 18 pass from Moran (Desmet kick)

LAU — Moran 4 run (Desmet kick)

POL — Graham 52 pass from Jarrett Wilson (Nelson kick)

HAMILTON 28, LEWISTOWN 7

Lewistown;0;0;7;0;—;7
Hamilton;7;0;14;7;—;28

HAM — Rostad 11 run (n/a kick), 6:59

HAM — O'Connell 45 pass from Rostad (n/a kick), 9:22

HAM — Taylor 23 pass from Rostad (n/a kick), 4:04

LEW — Fields 1 run (n/a kick), 3:34

HAM — Zohner 6 pass from Rostad (n/a kick), 1:34

Class B

BIGFORK 7, EUREKA 3

Bigfork;0;0;0;7;—;7
Eureka;0;3;0;0;—;3

EUR — Dunn 23 field goal

BIG — Bucklin 3 run (Herd kick)

FLORENCE-CARLTON 51, JEFFERSON 7

Jefferson;0;7;0;0;—;7
Florence-Carlton;7;27;14;3;—;51

FC — Shoupe 5 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)

FC — Duchien 1 run (Zaluski kick)

FC — Pyette 1 run (Zaluski kick)

JEF — Zody 25 fumble return (Root kick)

FC — Pyette 2 run (Zaluski kick)

FC — Maki 10 pass from Duchien (kick failed)

FC — Shoupe 32 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)

FC — Shoupe 1 run (Zaluski kick)

FC — Zaluski 29 field goal

8-Man

DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 38, FORT BENTON 22

Drummond-Philipsburg;0;18;0;20;—;38
Fort Benton;14;0;0;8;—;22

FOR — Colter Ball 3 run (run failed)

FOR — Colter Ball 10 run (Colter Ball run)

DP — Goldade 2 run (run failed)

DP — Burden 1 run (run failed)

DP — Metesh 33 run (run failed)

DP — Metesh 52 run (run failed)

FOR — Hanford 10 pass from Cade Ball (Colter Ball run)

DP — Tallon 9 run (Goldade run)

DP — Tallon 22 run (Goldade run)

THOMPSON FALLS 41, PARK CITY 16

Park City;8;0;0;8;—;16
Thompson Falls;8;7;6;20;—;41

6-Man

POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 21, SHIELDS VALLEY 12

Shields Valley;0;6;0;6;—;12
Power-Dutton-Brady;0;7;14;0;—;21

PDB — Baringer pass from Doheny (n/a run)

SV — Flatt pass from Acosta (kick failed)

PDB — Feldmann 1 run (n/a kick)

PDB — Lehnerz pass from Doheny (kick failed)

FROID-LAKE 24, BIG SANDY 20

Big Sandy;8;0;6;6;—;20
Froid-Lake;12;6;6;0;—;24

FRO — Nesbit 11 pass from Dethman (pass failed)

BIG — Demontiney 28 pass from Cline (n/a kick)

FRO — Stentoft 1 run (pass failed)

FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 27 pass from Dethman (pass failed)

FRO — Abar 31 pass from Dethman (pass failed)

BIG — Strutz 7 pass from Cline (kick failed)

BIG — Demontiney 3 pass from Cline (kick failed)

