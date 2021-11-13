Playoff boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Saturday's results
Semifinals
Class A
LAUREL 28, POLSON 14
|Polson;0;7;0;7;—;14
|Laurel;7;7;14;0;—;28
LAU — Wilcox 4 run (Desmet kick)
POL — Jarrett Wilson 2 run (Nelson kick)
LAU — Dantic 74 pass from Moran (Desmet kick)
LAU — Boehler 18 pass from Moran (Desmet kick)
LAU — Moran 4 run (Desmet kick)
POL — Graham 52 pass from Jarrett Wilson (Nelson kick)
HAMILTON 28, LEWISTOWN 7
|Lewistown;0;0;7;0;—;7
|Hamilton;7;0;14;7;—;28
HAM — Rostad 11 run (n/a kick), 6:59
HAM — O'Connell 45 pass from Rostad (n/a kick), 9:22
HAM — Taylor 23 pass from Rostad (n/a kick), 4:04
LEW — Fields 1 run (n/a kick), 3:34
HAM — Zohner 6 pass from Rostad (n/a kick), 1:34
Class B
BIGFORK 7, EUREKA 3
|Bigfork;0;0;0;7;—;7
|Eureka;0;3;0;0;—;3
EUR — Dunn 23 field goal
BIG — Bucklin 3 run (Herd kick)
FLORENCE-CARLTON 51, JEFFERSON 7
|Jefferson;0;7;0;0;—;7
|Florence-Carlton;7;27;14;3;—;51
FC — Shoupe 5 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)
FC — Duchien 1 run (Zaluski kick)
FC — Pyette 1 run (Zaluski kick)
JEF — Zody 25 fumble return (Root kick)
FC — Pyette 2 run (Zaluski kick)
FC — Maki 10 pass from Duchien (kick failed)
FC — Shoupe 32 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)
FC — Shoupe 1 run (Zaluski kick)
FC — Zaluski 29 field goal
8-Man
DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 38, FORT BENTON 22
|Drummond-Philipsburg;0;18;0;20;—;38
|Fort Benton;14;0;0;8;—;22
FOR — Colter Ball 3 run (run failed)
FOR — Colter Ball 10 run (Colter Ball run)
DP — Goldade 2 run (run failed)
DP — Burden 1 run (run failed)
DP — Metesh 33 run (run failed)
DP — Metesh 52 run (run failed)
FOR — Hanford 10 pass from Cade Ball (Colter Ball run)
DP — Tallon 9 run (Goldade run)
DP — Tallon 22 run (Goldade run)
THOMPSON FALLS 41, PARK CITY 16
|Park City;8;0;0;8;—;16
|Thompson Falls;8;7;6;20;—;41
6-Man
POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 21, SHIELDS VALLEY 12
|Shields Valley;0;6;0;6;—;12
|Power-Dutton-Brady;0;7;14;0;—;21
PDB — Baringer pass from Doheny (n/a run)
SV — Flatt pass from Acosta (kick failed)
PDB — Feldmann 1 run (n/a kick)
PDB — Lehnerz pass from Doheny (kick failed)
FROID-LAKE 24, BIG SANDY 20
|Big Sandy;8;0;6;6;—;20
|Froid-Lake;12;6;6;0;—;24
FRO — Nesbit 11 pass from Dethman (pass failed)
BIG — Demontiney 28 pass from Cline (n/a kick)
FRO — Stentoft 1 run (pass failed)
FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 27 pass from Dethman (pass failed)
FRO — Abar 31 pass from Dethman (pass failed)
BIG — Strutz 7 pass from Cline (kick failed)
BIG — Demontiney 3 pass from Cline (kick failed)
