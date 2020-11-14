Saturday

Class A

State championship

LAUREL 34, BILLINGS CENTRAL 0

Laurel;0;7;13;14;—;34
Billings Central;0;0;0;0;—;0

LAU — Jack Waddell fumble recovery in end zone (Tyler Emineth kick), 6:11

LAU — Eli Aby 2 run (run failed), 2:03

LAU — Waddell 62 run (Emineth kick), 11:14

LAU — Waddell 12 pass from Aby (Emineth kick), 7:44

LAU — Beau Dantic 74 run (Emineth kick), 4:24

Class B

State semifinals

MANHATTAN 43, GLASGOW 18

Glasgow;6;6;6;0;—;18
Manhattan;16;13;7;7;—;43

MAN — Bowler 70 pass from Holgate (Bowler pass from Holgate)

MAN — Veltcamp 4 run (Holgate run)

GLA — Loden Idler 16 run (run failed)

MAN — Holgate 5 run (run failed)

MAN — Corban Johnson 73 pass from Holgate (Deming kick)

GLA — Loden Idler 5 run (run failed)

MAN — Holgate 1 run (Deming kick)

GLA — Fast 26 pass from Loden Idler (run failed)

MAN — Delgatty 2 pass from Holgate (Deming kick)

FAIRFIELD 8, FLORENCE-CARLTON 6

Florence-Carlton;0;0;0;0;6;—;6
Fairfield;0;0;0;0;8;—;8

FAI — Perez 2 run (Faith pass from Giles)

FLO — Duchien pass from Shoupe (pass failed)

8-Man

State semifinals

SCOBEY 44, SHELBY 28

Shelby;0;22;6;0;—;28
Scobey;8;14;0;22;—;44

DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 48, FORT BENTON 18

Drummond-Philipsburg;6;12;22;8;—;48
Fort Benton;6;12;0;0;—;18

FOR — Thompson 9 pass from Ullery (run failed)

DP — Cutler 3 run (run failed)

FOR — Diekhans 28 pass from Ullery (run failed)

DP — Cutler 1 run (run failed)

FOR — Diekhans 11 pass from Ullery (run failed)

DP — Preston Metesh 3 run (run failed)

DP — Preston Metesh 4 pass from Cutler (Preston Metesh run)

DP — Cutler 4 run (Leyton Wagner pass from Cutler)

DP — Cutler 1 run (run failed)

DP — Cutler 1 run (Cutler run)

6-Man

State championship

FROID-LAKE 44, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 19

White Sulphur Springs;6;7;0;6;—;19
Froid-Lake;16;6;8;14;—;44

FL — Ashdyn Hobbs 6 run (Walker Ator kick), 4:45

WSS — Andrew Davis 16 pass from Sam Davis (kick failed), 3:50

FL — Mason Dethman 73 run (Ator kick), 3:34

FL — Colt Miller 30 pass from Dethman (kick failed), 9:16

WSS — Andrew Davis 76 pass from Sam Davis (Tyson Hanson pass from Sam Davis), 4:11

FL — Brent Stentoft 4 run (Ator kick), 4:00

FL — Dethman 71 interception return (Ator kick), 2:04

FL — Hobbs 2 run (pass failed), 5:24

WSS — Sam Davis 47 pass from Anthony Gudmundson (kick failed), 4:49

