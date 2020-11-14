Saturday
Class A
State championship
LAUREL 34, BILLINGS CENTRAL 0
|Laurel;0;7;13;14;—;34
|Billings Central;0;0;0;0;—;0
LAU — Jack Waddell fumble recovery in end zone (Tyler Emineth kick), 6:11
LAU — Eli Aby 2 run (run failed), 2:03
LAU — Waddell 62 run (Emineth kick), 11:14
LAU — Waddell 12 pass from Aby (Emineth kick), 7:44
LAU — Beau Dantic 74 run (Emineth kick), 4:24
Class B
State semifinals
MANHATTAN 43, GLASGOW 18
|Glasgow;6;6;6;0;—;18
|Manhattan;16;13;7;7;—;43
MAN — Bowler 70 pass from Holgate (Bowler pass from Holgate)
MAN — Veltcamp 4 run (Holgate run)
GLA — Loden Idler 16 run (run failed)
MAN — Holgate 5 run (run failed)
MAN — Corban Johnson 73 pass from Holgate (Deming kick)
GLA — Loden Idler 5 run (run failed)
MAN — Holgate 1 run (Deming kick)
GLA — Fast 26 pass from Loden Idler (run failed)
MAN — Delgatty 2 pass from Holgate (Deming kick)
FAIRFIELD 8, FLORENCE-CARLTON 6
|Florence-Carlton;0;0;0;0;6;—;6
|Fairfield;0;0;0;0;8;—;8
FAI — Perez 2 run (Faith pass from Giles)
FLO — Duchien pass from Shoupe (pass failed)
8-Man
State semifinals
SCOBEY 44, SHELBY 28
|Shelby;0;22;6;0;—;28
|Scobey;8;14;0;22;—;44
DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 48, FORT BENTON 18
|Drummond-Philipsburg;6;12;22;8;—;48
|Fort Benton;6;12;0;0;—;18
FOR — Thompson 9 pass from Ullery (run failed)
DP — Cutler 3 run (run failed)
FOR — Diekhans 28 pass from Ullery (run failed)
DP — Cutler 1 run (run failed)
FOR — Diekhans 11 pass from Ullery (run failed)
DP — Preston Metesh 3 run (run failed)
DP — Preston Metesh 4 pass from Cutler (Preston Metesh run)
DP — Cutler 4 run (Leyton Wagner pass from Cutler)
DP — Cutler 1 run (run failed)
DP — Cutler 1 run (Cutler run)
6-Man
State championship
FROID-LAKE 44, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 19
|White Sulphur Springs;6;7;0;6;—;19
|Froid-Lake;16;6;8;14;—;44
FL — Ashdyn Hobbs 6 run (Walker Ator kick), 4:45
WSS — Andrew Davis 16 pass from Sam Davis (kick failed), 3:50
FL — Mason Dethman 73 run (Ator kick), 3:34
FL — Colt Miller 30 pass from Dethman (kick failed), 9:16
WSS — Andrew Davis 76 pass from Sam Davis (Tyson Hanson pass from Sam Davis), 4:11
FL — Brent Stentoft 4 run (Ator kick), 4:00
FL — Dethman 71 interception return (Ator kick), 2:04
FL — Hobbs 2 run (pass failed), 5:24
WSS — Sam Davis 47 pass from Anthony Gudmundson (kick failed), 4:49
