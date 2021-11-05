Playoff boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Friday's results
Class AA
HELENA 42, BOZEMAN 7
|Helena;14;14;14;0;—;42
|Bozeman;0;0;0;7;—;7
HEL — Schlepp 42 pass from Huot (Porter kick), 10:42
HEL — Huot 2 run (Coil kick), 1:18
HEL — McGurran 15 pass from Huot (Coil kick), 5:28
HEL — Holland 9 run (Coil kick), 1:46
HEL — Holland 2 run (Coil kick), 8:19
HEL — Evans 3 run (Coil kick), 2:20
BOZ — Allen 48 pass from Jake Casagranda (Lencioni kick), 9:49
MISSOULA SENTINEL 35, GREAT FALLS 0
|Great Falls;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Missoula Sentinel;7;14;14;0;—;35
MIS — Crews 2 run (Schraeder kick), 5:00
MIS — Jones 11 run (Schraeder kick), 5:32
MIS — Jones 2 run (Schraeder kick), :16
MIS — Jones 5 run (Schraeder kick), 7:50
MIS — Christensen 6 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick), :48
KALISPELL GLACIER 35, BUTTE 26
|Kalispell Glacier;0;14;13;8;—;35
|Butte;6;7;7;6;—;26
BUT — Casey Kautzman 20 field goal
BUT — Casey Kautzman 22 field goal
KG — Rendina 5 run (n/a kick)
BUT — Jace Stenson 8 run (Casey Kautzman kick)
KG — Rendina 7 run (Rohrbach kick)
KG — Bilau 21 pass from Sliter (kick failed)
BUT — Gurnsey 20 pass from Jace Stenson (Casey Kautzman kick)
KG — Rendina 60 run (Rohrbach kick)
BUT — Gurnsey 18 pass from Jace Stenson (kick failed)
KG — Jake Turner 50 run (Rendina run)
BILLINGS WEST 49, HELENA CAPITAL 28
|Helena Capital;14;0;0;14;—;28
|Billings West;0;21;7;21;—;49
HEL — Kovick 20 pass from Michelotti (LaChere kick), 7:20
HEL — Sullivan 17 run (LaChere kick)
BW — DeLeon 3 run (Berger kick)
BW — DeLeon 1 run (Berger kick)
BW — DeLeon 2 run (Berger kick)
BW — Murphy 19 pass from Claunch (Berger kick), 5:57
BW — DeLeon 18 run (Berger kick)
HEL — Carter 23 pass from Michelotti (LaChere kick)
BW — DeLeon 56 run (Berger kick)
HEL — Cockhill 5 pass from Michelotti (LaChere kick)
BW — Arnett 2 run (Berger kick)
