Friday's results

Class AA  

HELENA 42, BOZEMAN 7

Helena;14;14;14;0;—;42
Bozeman;0;0;0;7;—;7

HEL — Schlepp 42 pass from Huot (Porter kick), 10:42

HEL — Huot 2 run (Coil kick), 1:18

HEL — McGurran 15 pass from Huot (Coil kick), 5:28

HEL — Holland 9 run (Coil kick), 1:46

HEL — Holland 2 run (Coil kick), 8:19

HEL — Evans 3 run (Coil kick), 2:20

BOZ — Allen 48 pass from Jake Casagranda (Lencioni kick), 9:49

MISSOULA SENTINEL 35, GREAT FALLS 0

Great Falls;0;0;0;0;—;0
Missoula Sentinel;7;14;14;0;—;35

MIS — Crews 2 run (Schraeder kick), 5:00

MIS — Jones 11 run (Schraeder kick), 5:32

MIS — Jones 2 run (Schraeder kick), :16

MIS — Jones 5 run (Schraeder kick), 7:50

MIS — Christensen 6 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick), :48

KALISPELL GLACIER 35, BUTTE 26

Kalispell Glacier;0;14;13;8;—;35
Butte;6;7;7;6;—;26

BUT — Casey Kautzman 20 field goal

BUT — Casey Kautzman 22 field goal

KG — Rendina 5 run (n/a kick)

BUT — Jace Stenson 8 run (Casey Kautzman kick)

KG — Rendina 7 run (Rohrbach kick)

KG — Bilau 21 pass from Sliter (kick failed)

BUT — Gurnsey 20 pass from Jace Stenson (Casey Kautzman kick)

KG — Rendina 60 run (Rohrbach kick)

BUT — Gurnsey 18 pass from Jace Stenson (kick failed)

KG — Jake Turner 50 run (Rendina run)

BILLINGS WEST 49, HELENA CAPITAL 28

Helena Capital;14;0;0;14;—;28
Billings West;0;21;7;21;—;49

HEL — Kovick 20 pass from Michelotti (LaChere kick), 7:20

HEL — Sullivan 17 run (LaChere kick)

BW — DeLeon 3 run (Berger kick)

BW — DeLeon 1 run (Berger kick)

BW — DeLeon 2 run (Berger kick)

BW — Murphy 19 pass from Claunch (Berger kick), 5:57

BW — DeLeon 18 run (Berger kick)

HEL — Carter 23 pass from Michelotti (LaChere kick)

BW — DeLeon 56 run (Berger kick)

HEL — Cockhill 5 pass from Michelotti (LaChere kick)

BW — Arnett 2 run (Berger kick)

