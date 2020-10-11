8-Man
ST. IGNATIUS 52, PLAINS 6
|St. Ignatius;12;26;14;0;—;52
|Plains;0;0;0;6;—;6
Mission — Bryce Umphrey 1 run (run failed)
Mission — Layne Spidel run (run failed)
Mission — Bryce Umphrey run (Kellen McClure pass from Canyon Sargent)
Mission — Canyon Sargent pass from Kellen McClure (John Komotios pass from Kellen McClure)
Mission — n/a safety
Mission — Canyon Sargent pass from Kellen McClure (Layne Spidel run)
Mission — Kyle Mitchell pass from McClure (run failed)
Mission — Javon Bolen interception return (n/a pass from Kellen McClure)
PLA — Garth Parker pass from Tristan Subatch (run failed)
SEELEY-SWAN 14, DARBY 8
|Darby;0;0;8;0;—;8
|Seeley-Swan;0;8;6;0;—;14
6-Man
FROID-LAKE 52, WIBAUX 8
|Froid-Lake;0;24;22;6;—;52
|Wibaux;0;8;0;0;—;8
RICHEY-LAMBERT 52, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 49
|Richey-Lambert;12;6;6;28;—;52
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford;6;24;13;6;—;49
DEN — Ace Becker 13 run (kick failed)
RIC — Tiegen Cundiff 65 kickoff return (kick failed)
RIC — Grady Gonsioroski 19 run (kick failed)
DEN — Zack Solomon 3 run (kick failed)
RIC — Lane Herman 4 pass from Grady Gonsioroski (kick failed)
DEN — Solomon 65 pass from Colter Howell (kick failed)
DEN — Solomon 27 run (kick failed)
DEN — Raprager 7 fumble return (kick failed)
DEN — Solomon 5 run (Houseman pass from Vincent)
RIC — Tiegen Cundiff 76 kickoff return (kick failed)
DEN — Colter Howell 13 pass from Ace Becker (kick failed)
RIC — Lane Herman 24 pass from Grady Gonsioroski (kick failed)
DEN — Solomon 65 run (kick failed)
RIC — Lane Herman 14 pass from Grady Gonsioroski (n/a kick)
RIC — Grady Gonsioroski 3 run (n/a kick)
SHIELDS VALLEY 67, FROMBERG-BELFRY 0
|Shields Valley;41;7;12;7;—;67
|Fromberg-Belfry;0;0;0;0;—;0
