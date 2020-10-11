8-Man

ST. IGNATIUS 52, PLAINS 6

St. Ignatius;12;26;14;0;—;52
Plains;0;0;0;6;—;6

Mission — Bryce Umphrey 1 run (run failed)

Mission — Layne Spidel run (run failed)

Mission — Bryce Umphrey run (Kellen McClure pass from Canyon Sargent)

Mission — Canyon Sargent pass from Kellen McClure (John Komotios pass from Kellen McClure)

Mission — n/a safety

Mission — Canyon Sargent pass from Kellen McClure (Layne Spidel run)

Mission — Kyle Mitchell pass from McClure (run failed)

Mission — Javon Bolen interception return (n/a pass from Kellen McClure)

PLA — Garth Parker pass from Tristan Subatch (run failed)

SEELEY-SWAN 14, DARBY 8

Darby;0;0;8;0;—;8
Seeley-Swan;0;8;6;0;—;14

 

6-Man

FROID-LAKE 52, WIBAUX 8

Froid-Lake;0;24;22;6;—;52
Wibaux;0;8;0;0;—;8


RICHEY-LAMBERT 52, DENTON-GEYSER-STANFORD 49

Richey-Lambert;12;6;6;28;—;52
Denton-Geyser-Stanford;6;24;13;6;—;49

DEN — Ace Becker 13 run (kick failed)

RIC — Tiegen Cundiff 65 kickoff return (kick failed)

RIC — Grady Gonsioroski 19 run (kick failed)

DEN — Zack Solomon 3 run (kick failed)

RIC — Lane Herman 4 pass from Grady Gonsioroski (kick failed)

DEN — Solomon 65 pass from Colter Howell (kick failed)

DEN — Solomon 27 run (kick failed)

DEN — Raprager 7 fumble return (kick failed)

DEN — Solomon 5 run (Houseman pass from Vincent)

RIC — Tiegen Cundiff 76 kickoff return (kick failed)

DEN — Colter Howell 13 pass from Ace Becker (kick failed)

RIC — Lane Herman 24 pass from Grady Gonsioroski (kick failed)

DEN — Solomon 65 run (kick failed)

RIC — Lane Herman 14 pass from Grady Gonsioroski (n/a kick)

RIC — Grady Gonsioroski 3 run (n/a kick)

SHIELDS VALLEY 67, FROMBERG-BELFRY 0

Shields Valley;41;7;12;7;—;67
Fromberg-Belfry;0;0;0;0;—;0

