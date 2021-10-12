Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Tuesday's result
6-Man
HOT SPRINGS 46, NOXON 6
|Hot Springs;22;12;6;6;—;46
|Noxon;0;0;0;6;—;6
HOT — McAllister 65 kickoff return (Lawson pass from Peters)
HOT — Lawson 3 run (McAllister kick)
HOT — McAllister 42 run (Lawson pass from Waterbury)
HOT — Lawson 63 pass from McAllister (kick failed)
HOT — Slonaker 56 pass from McAllister (kick failed)
HOT — Afonin 55 pass from McAllister (kick failed)
HOT — McAllister 21 run (kick failed)
NOX — Cade VanVleet 13 run (kick failed)
