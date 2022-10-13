Class AA

BELGRADE 24, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 22

Billings Skyview;0;6;0;16;—;22
Belgrade;14;7;3;0;—;24

Class A

POLSON 54, BROWNING 0

Browning;0;0;0;0;—;0
Polson;28;13;6;7;—;54

POL — Nash 4 run (Mercer kick)

POL — Nash 2 run (Mercer kick)

POL — DuMont 44 pass from Wenderoth (Mercer kick)

POL — Jarret Wilson 21 run (Mercer kick)

POL — DuMont 22 pass from Jarret Wilson (Mercer kick)

POL — Trent Wilson 13 pass from Jarret Wilson (kick failed)

POL — Jarret Wilson 23 run (kick failed)

POL — NA 3 run (Mercer kick)

8-Man

DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 62, SEELEY-SWAN 0

Seeley-Swan;0;0;0;0;—;0
Drummond-Philipsburg;28;14;12;8;—;62

DP — Tallon 22 run (run failed), 10:52

DP — Burden 6 run (Burden run), 8:14

DP — Phillips 1 pass from Tallon (Phillips pass from Tallon), 5:37

DP — Tallon 29 interception return (pass failed), 5:15

DP — Burden 12 run (Burden run), 8:27

DP — Burden 23 run (pass failed), 4:03

DP — Burden 42 run (pass failed), 11:25

DP — Tallon 24 run (run failed), 7:41

DP — Hauptman 5 run (Graveley run), 10:23

