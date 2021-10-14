Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Thursday's results
Class AA
BELGRADE 24, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 20
|Belgrade;7;0;17;0;—;24
|Billings Skyview;7;7;6;0;—;20
BIL — Dye 26 pass from Goodell (Felchle kick), 8:40
BEL — Randle 23 run (Gawarkiewicz kick), :45
BIL — Goodell 1 run (Felchle kick), :31
BEL — Spangler 96 interception return (Gawarkiewicz kick), 2:14
BIL — Dye 97 pass from Goodell (kick failed), 1:28
BEL — Gawarkiewicz 20 field goal, 9:09
BEL — Casas 1 run (Gawarkiewicz kick), 4:30
BUTTE 30, MISSOULA HELLGATE 27
|Butte;6;17;0;7;—;30
|Missoula Hellgate;7;13;0;7;—;27
BUT — Casey Kautzman 30 field goal, 8:30
MIS — Finch 17 pass from Dick (Filardi kick), 6:43
BUT — Casey Kautzman 31 field goal, 4:07
BUT — Casey Kautzman 27 field goal, 8:53
MIS — Sweatland 56 pass from Dick (pass failed), 7:55
BUT — Vetter 21 pass from Jace Stenson (Casey Kautzman kick), 5:23
MIS — Sweatland 3 run (Filardi kick), 1:39
BUT — Dylan Snyder 56 pass from Jace Stenson (Filardi kick), :55
MIS — Filardi 30 pass from Dick (Filardi kick), 9:43
BUT — Gurnsey 8 pass from Jace Stenson (Casey Kautzman kick), 4:01
Class B
RED LODGE 40, SHEPHERD 3
|Shepherd;0;3;0;0;—;3
|Red Lodge;6;13;14;7;—;40
RED — Reynolds 18 run (kick failed), 5:55
SHE — Zink 27 field goal, 3:03
RED — Reynolds 2 run (run failed), :35
RED — Quenzer 16 pass from Reynolds (Peterson kick), :07
RED — Cook 11 run (Peterson kick), 8:01
RED — Quenzer 4 run (Peterson kick), 0:12
RED — Cook 57 run (Peterson kick), 6:15
