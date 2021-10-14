Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Thursday's results

Class AA

BELGRADE 24, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 20

Belgrade;7;0;17;0;—;24
Billings Skyview;7;7;6;0;—;20

BIL — Dye 26 pass from Goodell (Felchle kick), 8:40

BEL — Randle 23 run (Gawarkiewicz kick), :45

BIL — Goodell 1 run (Felchle kick), :31

BEL — Spangler 96 interception return (Gawarkiewicz kick), 2:14

BIL — Dye 97 pass from Goodell (kick failed), 1:28

BEL — Gawarkiewicz 20 field goal, 9:09

BEL — Casas 1 run (Gawarkiewicz kick), 4:30

BUTTE 30, MISSOULA HELLGATE 27

Butte;6;17;0;7;—;30
Missoula Hellgate;7;13;0;7;—;27

BUT — Casey Kautzman 30 field goal, 8:30

MIS — Finch 17 pass from Dick (Filardi kick), 6:43

BUT — Casey Kautzman 31 field goal, 4:07

BUT — Casey Kautzman 27 field goal, 8:53

MIS — Sweatland 56 pass from Dick (pass failed), 7:55

BUT — Vetter 21 pass from Jace Stenson (Casey Kautzman kick), 5:23

MIS — Sweatland 3 run (Filardi kick), 1:39

BUT — Dylan Snyder 56 pass from Jace Stenson (Filardi kick), :55

MIS — Filardi 30 pass from Dick (Filardi kick), 9:43

BUT — Gurnsey 8 pass from Jace Stenson (Casey Kautzman kick), 4:01

Class B  

RED LODGE 40, SHEPHERD 3

Shepherd;0;3;0;0;—;3
Red Lodge;6;13;14;7;—;40

RED — Reynolds 18 run (kick failed), 5:55

SHE — Zink 27 field goal, 3:03

RED — Reynolds 2 run (run failed), :35

RED — Quenzer 16 pass from Reynolds (Peterson kick), :07

RED — Cook 11 run (Peterson kick), 8:01

RED — Quenzer 4 run (Peterson kick), 0:12

RED — Cook 57 run (Peterson kick), 6:15

Tags

Load comments