6-Man

FROID-LAKE 58, WIBAUX 13

Wibaux;7;6;0;0;—;13
Froid-Lake;22;24;6;6;—;58

FL — Hobbs 60 run (kick failed)

WIB — Wyatt Ree 25 run (n/a run)

FL — Hobbs 42 run (n/a kick)

FL — Kelm 22 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)

WIB — Wyatt Ree 21 run (kick failed)

FL — Hobbs 1 run (n/a kick)

FL — Forizs 30 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)

FL — Engelke 35 pass from Dethman (kick failed)

FL — Orozco 32 run (kick failed)

HOT SPRINGS 65, WEST YELLOWSTONE 22

West Yellowstone;6;16;0;0;—;22
Hot Springs;26;26;13;0;—;65

CENTERVILLE 19, HOBSON-MOORE 13

Hobson-Moore;0;0;0;0;—;13
Centerville;0;0;0;0;—;19

