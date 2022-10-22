Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
6-Man
FROID-LAKE 58, WIBAUX 13
|Wibaux;7;6;0;0;—;13
|Froid-Lake;22;24;6;6;—;58
FL — Hobbs 60 run (kick failed)
WIB — Wyatt Ree 25 run (n/a run)
FL — Hobbs 42 run (n/a kick)
FL — Kelm 22 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)
WIB — Wyatt Ree 21 run (kick failed)
FL — Hobbs 1 run (n/a kick)
FL — Forizs 30 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)
FL — Engelke 35 pass from Dethman (kick failed)
FL — Orozco 32 run (kick failed)
HOT SPRINGS 65, WEST YELLOWSTONE 22
|West Yellowstone;6;16;0;0;—;22
|Hot Springs;26;26;13;0;—;65
CENTERVILLE 19, HOBSON-MOORE 13
|Hobson-Moore;0;0;0;0;—;13
|Centerville;0;0;0;0;—;19
