Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Class A
LOCKWOOD 28, HARDIN 16
|Hardin;8;0;8;0;—;16
|Lockwood;7;7;7;7;—;28
8-Man
LODGE GRASS 54, PLENTY COUPS 30
|Plenty Coups;0;0;0;0;—;30
|Lodge Grass;0;0;0;0;—;54
6-Man
DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 28, HOBSON-MOORE 26
|Hobson-Moore;0;0;0;0;—;26
|Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;0;0;0;0;—;28
HOT SPRINGS 63, LIMA 12
|Hot Springs;0;0;0;0;—;63
|Lima;0;0;0;0;—;12
POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 48, SUNBURST 7
|Power-Dutton-Brady;22;20;0;6;—;48
|Sunburst;0;0;0;0;—;7
WIBAUX 55, BAINVILLE 14
|Bainville;0;8;0;6;—;14
|Wibaux;6;20;19;10;—;55
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 28, WEST YELLOWSTONE 20
|West Yellowstone;0;0;0;0;—;20
|White Sulphur Springs;0;0;0;0;—;28
