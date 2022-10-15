Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Class A

LOCKWOOD 28, HARDIN 16

Hardin;8;0;8;0;—;16
Lockwood;7;7;7;7;—;28

 

8-Man

LODGE GRASS 54, PLENTY COUPS 30

Plenty Coups;0;0;0;0;—;30
Lodge Grass;0;0;0;0;—;54

 

6-Man

DENTON- GEYSER- STANFORD-GERALDINE 28, HOBSON-MOORE 26

Hobson-Moore;0;0;0;0;—;26
Denton- Geyser- Stanford-Geraldine;0;0;0;0;—;28

HOT SPRINGS 63, LIMA 12

Hot Springs;0;0;0;0;—;63
Lima;0;0;0;0;—;12

POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 48, SUNBURST 7

Power-Dutton-Brady;22;20;0;6;—;48
Sunburst;0;0;0;0;—;7

WIBAUX 55, BAINVILLE 14

Bainville;0;8;0;6;—;14
Wibaux;6;20;19;10;—;55

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 28, WEST YELLOWSTONE 20

West Yellowstone;0;0;0;0;—;20
White Sulphur Springs;0;0;0;0;—;28

