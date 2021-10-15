Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Friday's results

HELENA 42, MISSOULA BIG SKY 7

Missoula Big Sky;0;0;0;7;—;7
Helena;7;14;14;7;—;42

HEL — Holland 1 run (Coil kick), 5:28

HEL — Holland 1 run (Coil kick), 9:32

HEL — Schlepp 6 pass from Huot (Coil kick), :15

HEL — Evans 3 run (Coil kick), 8:00

HEL — Holland 8 pass from Huot (Coil kick), :20

MIS — Sanders 18 pass from Hren (n/a kick), 5:50

HEL — Manu 50 pass from St. Clair (Coil kick), 1:11

MISSOULA SENTINEL 32, HELENA CAPITAL 0

Helena Capital;0;0;0;0;—;0
Missoula Sentinel;8;10;7;7;—;32

MIS — Jones 3 run (Crews run), 3:25

MIS — Jones 29 run (n/a kick), 11:04

MIS — Schraeder 29 field goal, :03

MIS — Jones 4 run (Schraeder kick), 4:48

HEL — Leadbetter 6 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick), 10:36

KALISPELL GLACIER 56, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 0

Kalispell Flathead;0;0;0;0;—;0
Kalispell Glacier;14;21;14;7;—;56

KAL — Rendina 3 run (Rohrbach kick)

KAL — Bilau 15 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick)

KAL — Jake Turner 14 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick)

KAL — Sullivan 7 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick)

KAL — Rendina 8 run (Rohrbach kick)

KAL — Goicoechea 82 kickoff return (Rohrbach kick)

KAL — Rendina 1 run (Rohrbach kick)

KAL — Keim 3 fumble return (Rohrbach kick)

BILLINGS WEST 49, GREAT FALLS CMR 20

Billings West;0;14;20;15;—;49
Great Falls CMR;7;7;0;6;—;20

GREAT FALLS 23, BILLINGS SENIOR 7

Great Falls;3;7;7;6;—;23
Billings Senior;7;0;0;0;—;7

GRE — O'Neill 23 field goal

BIL — Miller 1 run (Burckley kick)

GRE — Harris 1 run (O'Neill kick)

GRE — Krahe 23 pass from Harris (O'Neill kick)

GRE — Krahe 2 run (kick failed)

BOZEMAN 38, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 35

Bozeman;0;10;7;21;—;38
Bozeman Gallatin;7;7;7;14;—;35

GAL — Garrett Dahlke 2 run (Garrigan kick)

BOZ — Lencioni field goal

BOZ — Cotton 3 pass from Jake Casagranda (Lencioni kick)

GAL — Armstrong fumble return (Garrigan kick)

BOZ — Cotton 19 pass from Jake Casagranda (Lencioni kick)

GAL — Noah Dahlke 3 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Garrigan kick)

BOZ — Applebee 3 run (Lencioni kick)

BOZ — Smith 53 fumble return (Lencioni kick)

GAL — Noah Dahlke 47 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Garrigan kick)

BOZ — Smith 50 pass from Jake Casagranda (Lencioni kick)

GAL — Nansel 30 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Garrigan kick)

Class A

LEWISTOWN 21, BILLINGS CENTRAL 14

Lewistown;0;7;7;7;—;21
Billings Central;0;7;0;7;—;14

BC — Boyd 3 run (DeBourg kick)

LEW — Clinton 56 pass from Fields (Netburn kick)

LEW — Clinton 39 pass from Fields (Netburn kick)

BC — Boyd 20 pass from Balkenbush (DeBourg kick)

LEW — Norslien 2 run (Netburn kick)

HAVRE 57, LIVINGSTON 8

Havre;21;34;0;2;—;57
Livingston;0;0;0;8;—;8

LAUREL 14, GLENDIVE 10

Laurel;7;7;0;0;—;14
Glendive;3;7;0;0;—;10

GLE — n/a 30 field goal

LAU — Boehler 8 pass from Moran (Desmet kick)

LAU — Renner 76 pass from Moran (Desmet kick)

GLE — n/a 2 run (n/a kick)

COLUMBIA FALLS 35, WHITEFISH 19

Columbia Falls;7;7;7;14;—;35
Whitefish;0;9;3;7;—;19

SIDNEY 47, MILES CITY 32

Sidney;0;0;0;0;—;47
Miles City;0;0;0;0;—;32

HAMILTON 48, LIBBY 14

Hamilton;7;7;20;14;—;48
Libby;0;6;0;8;—;14

HAM — Rostad 10 run (Jones kick)

HAM — Taylor 55 pass from Rostad (Jones kick)

LIB — Collins 1 run (kick failed)

HAM — O'Connell 38 pass from Rostad (pass failed)

HAM — Zohner 3 run (Jones kick)

HAM — Zohner 26 pass from Rostad (Jones kick)

HAM — Taylor 57 pass from Rostad (Jones kick)

LIB — Rosling 86 kickoff return (Stevenson pass from Davis)

HAM — Lant 7 pass from Rostad (Jones kick)

SIDNEY 47, MILES CITY 32

Sidney;0;21;13;13;—;47
Miles City;14;6;6;6;—;32

Class B 

EUREKA 14, BIGFORK 13

Bigfork;0;7;0;6;—;13
Eureka;0;7;7;0;—;14

EUR — Utter 2 run (Dunn kick)

BIG — Walker 28 pass from Wallen (Tristan Herd kick)

EUR — Little 3 run (Dunn kick)

BIG — Wallen 1 run (pass failed)

JEFFERSON 29, MANHATTAN 12

Manhattan;0;6;6;0;—;12
Jefferson;16;13;0;0;—;29

JEF — safety

JEF — Morris 7 run (Root kick)

JEF — Meyer 25 pass from Morris (Root kick)

JEF — Genger 61 pass from Morris (kick failed)

JEF — Luke Oxarart 11 run (Root kick)

MAN — Johnson 40 pass from Devers (kick failed)

MAN — Jones 21 pass from Devers (pass failed)

COLUMBUS 48, THREE FORKS 0

Three Forks;0;0;0;0;—;0
Columbus;22;14;6;6;—;48

ROUNDUP 14, COLSTRIP 0

Colstrip;0;0;0;0;—;0
Roundup;0;6;8;0;—;14

MALTA 37, GLASGOW 6

Malta;16;14;0;7;—;37
Glasgow;0;6;0;0;—;6

MAL — Gibbs 11 pass from Tuss (Tuss run), 6:51

MAL — Salsbery 7 run (Tuss run), 2:39

MAL — Williamson 50 run (Tuss pass Oxarart) 5:33

GLA — Hansen 20 run (kick failed) 3:34

MAL — Salsbery 1 run (run failed) 2:05

MAL — Williamson 14 run (Smith kick), 5:06

FLORENCE-CARLTON 54, WHITEHALL 7

Florence-Carlton;0;0;0;0;—;54
Whitehall;0;0;0;0;—;7

FLO — Pyette 30 run (Zaluski kick)

FLO — Duchien 27 run (kick failed)

FLO — Shoupe 25 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)

FLO — Pyette 38 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)

WHI — #5 5 pass from Hoerauf (Hoerauf kick)

FLO — Shoupe 44 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)

FLO — Pyette 23 run (Zaluski kick)

FLO — Shoupe 5 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)

FLO — Rice 5 run (kick failed)

FAIRFIELD 20, CUT BANK 14

Fairfield;8;12;0;0;—;20
Cut Bank;7;7;0;0;—;14

MISSOULA LOYOLA 50, ANACONDA 6

Missoula Loyola;20;17;13;0;—;50
Anaconda;0;6;0;0;—;6

8-Man

ST. IGNATIUS 58, ARLEE 0

St. Ignatius;36;6;8;8;—;58
Arlee;0;0;0;0;—;0

Mission — Adams 35 run (run failed)

Mission — Adams 23 pass from McClure (Adams run)

Mission — Sargent 40 pass from McClure (Adams run)

Mission — Sargent 41 interception return (pass failed)

Mission — Umphrey 20 interception return (Umphrey pass from McClure)

Mission — Umphrey 15 pass from McClure (pass failed)

Mission — Umphrey 27 run (pass failed)

DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 42, SEELEY-SWAN 6

Drummond-Philipsburg;0;22;20;0;—;42
Seeley-Swan;0;0;0;6;—;6

DP — Metesh 4 run (Goldade run)

DP — Burden 5 run (run failed)

DP — Parsons 18 pass from Tallon (Goldade run)

DP — Burden 32 pass from Tallon (run failed)

DP — Bradshaw 33 pass from Goldade (run failed)

DP — Burden 2 run (Parsons pass from Tallon)

SS — McDonald 62 run (pass failed)

JOLIET 70, ABSAROKEE 6

Joliet;30;14;18;8;—;70
Absarokee;0;0;0;6;—;6

PARK CITY 36, SHERIDAN 34

Park City;22;6;0;8;—;36
Sheridan;0;21;7;6;—;34

FORSYTH 48, LODGE GRASS 20

Lodge Grass;0;6;8;6;—;20
Forsyth;12;8;0;28;—;48

6-Man

SHIELDS VALLEY 30, BRIDGER 26

Shields Valley;8;8;6;8;—;30
Bridger;6;14;6;0;—;26

