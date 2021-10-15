Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Friday's results
HELENA 42, MISSOULA BIG SKY 7
|Missoula Big Sky;0;0;0;7;—;7
|Helena;7;14;14;7;—;42
HEL — Holland 1 run (Coil kick), 5:28
HEL — Holland 1 run (Coil kick), 9:32
HEL — Schlepp 6 pass from Huot (Coil kick), :15
HEL — Evans 3 run (Coil kick), 8:00
HEL — Holland 8 pass from Huot (Coil kick), :20
MIS — Sanders 18 pass from Hren (n/a kick), 5:50
HEL — Manu 50 pass from St. Clair (Coil kick), 1:11
MISSOULA SENTINEL 32, HELENA CAPITAL 0
|Helena Capital;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Missoula Sentinel;8;10;7;7;—;32
MIS — Jones 3 run (Crews run), 3:25
MIS — Jones 29 run (n/a kick), 11:04
MIS — Schraeder 29 field goal, :03
MIS — Jones 4 run (Schraeder kick), 4:48
HEL — Leadbetter 6 pass from Crews (Schraeder kick), 10:36
KALISPELL GLACIER 56, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 0
|Kalispell Flathead;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Kalispell Glacier;14;21;14;7;—;56
KAL — Rendina 3 run (Rohrbach kick)
KAL — Bilau 15 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick)
KAL — Jake Turner 14 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick)
KAL — Sullivan 7 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick)
KAL — Rendina 8 run (Rohrbach kick)
KAL — Goicoechea 82 kickoff return (Rohrbach kick)
KAL — Rendina 1 run (Rohrbach kick)
KAL — Keim 3 fumble return (Rohrbach kick)
BILLINGS WEST 49, GREAT FALLS CMR 20
|Billings West;0;14;20;15;—;49
|Great Falls CMR;7;7;0;6;—;20
GREAT FALLS 23, BILLINGS SENIOR 7
|Great Falls;3;7;7;6;—;23
|Billings Senior;7;0;0;0;—;7
GRE — O'Neill 23 field goal
BIL — Miller 1 run (Burckley kick)
GRE — Harris 1 run (O'Neill kick)
GRE — Krahe 23 pass from Harris (O'Neill kick)
GRE — Krahe 2 run (kick failed)
BOZEMAN 38, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 35
|Bozeman;0;10;7;21;—;38
|Bozeman Gallatin;7;7;7;14;—;35
GAL — Garrett Dahlke 2 run (Garrigan kick)
BOZ — Lencioni field goal
BOZ — Cotton 3 pass from Jake Casagranda (Lencioni kick)
GAL — Armstrong fumble return (Garrigan kick)
BOZ — Cotton 19 pass from Jake Casagranda (Lencioni kick)
GAL — Noah Dahlke 3 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Garrigan kick)
BOZ — Applebee 3 run (Lencioni kick)
BOZ — Smith 53 fumble return (Lencioni kick)
GAL — Noah Dahlke 47 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Garrigan kick)
BOZ — Smith 50 pass from Jake Casagranda (Lencioni kick)
GAL — Nansel 30 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Garrigan kick)
Class A
LEWISTOWN 21, BILLINGS CENTRAL 14
|Lewistown;0;7;7;7;—;21
|Billings Central;0;7;0;7;—;14
BC — Boyd 3 run (DeBourg kick)
LEW — Clinton 56 pass from Fields (Netburn kick)
LEW — Clinton 39 pass from Fields (Netburn kick)
BC — Boyd 20 pass from Balkenbush (DeBourg kick)
LEW — Norslien 2 run (Netburn kick)
HAVRE 57, LIVINGSTON 8
|Havre;21;34;0;2;—;57
|Livingston;0;0;0;8;—;8
LAUREL 14, GLENDIVE 10
|Laurel;7;7;0;0;—;14
|Glendive;3;7;0;0;—;10
GLE — n/a 30 field goal
LAU — Boehler 8 pass from Moran (Desmet kick)
LAU — Renner 76 pass from Moran (Desmet kick)
GLE — n/a 2 run (n/a kick)
COLUMBIA FALLS 35, WHITEFISH 19
|Columbia Falls;7;7;7;14;—;35
|Whitefish;0;9;3;7;—;19
SIDNEY 47, MILES CITY 32
|Sidney;0;0;0;0;—;47
|Miles City;0;0;0;0;—;32
HAMILTON 48, LIBBY 14
|Hamilton;7;7;20;14;—;48
|Libby;0;6;0;8;—;14
HAM — Rostad 10 run (Jones kick)
HAM — Taylor 55 pass from Rostad (Jones kick)
LIB — Collins 1 run (kick failed)
HAM — O'Connell 38 pass from Rostad (pass failed)
HAM — Zohner 3 run (Jones kick)
HAM — Zohner 26 pass from Rostad (Jones kick)
HAM — Taylor 57 pass from Rostad (Jones kick)
LIB — Rosling 86 kickoff return (Stevenson pass from Davis)
HAM — Lant 7 pass from Rostad (Jones kick)
SIDNEY 47, MILES CITY 32
|Sidney;0;21;13;13;—;47
|Miles City;14;6;6;6;—;32
Class B
EUREKA 14, BIGFORK 13
|Bigfork;0;7;0;6;—;13
|Eureka;0;7;7;0;—;14
EUR — Utter 2 run (Dunn kick)
BIG — Walker 28 pass from Wallen (Tristan Herd kick)
EUR — Little 3 run (Dunn kick)
BIG — Wallen 1 run (pass failed)
JEFFERSON 29, MANHATTAN 12
|Manhattan;0;6;6;0;—;12
|Jefferson;16;13;0;0;—;29
JEF — safety
JEF — Morris 7 run (Root kick)
JEF — Meyer 25 pass from Morris (Root kick)
JEF — Genger 61 pass from Morris (kick failed)
JEF — Luke Oxarart 11 run (Root kick)
MAN — Johnson 40 pass from Devers (kick failed)
MAN — Jones 21 pass from Devers (pass failed)
COLUMBUS 48, THREE FORKS 0
|Three Forks;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Columbus;22;14;6;6;—;48
ROUNDUP 14, COLSTRIP 0
|Colstrip;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Roundup;0;6;8;0;—;14
MALTA 37, GLASGOW 6
|Malta;16;14;0;7;—;37
|Glasgow;0;6;0;0;—;6
MAL — Gibbs 11 pass from Tuss (Tuss run), 6:51
MAL — Salsbery 7 run (Tuss run), 2:39
MAL — Williamson 50 run (Tuss pass Oxarart) 5:33
GLA — Hansen 20 run (kick failed) 3:34
MAL — Salsbery 1 run (run failed) 2:05
MAL — Williamson 14 run (Smith kick), 5:06
FLORENCE-CARLTON 54, WHITEHALL 7
|Florence-Carlton;0;0;0;0;—;54
|Whitehall;0;0;0;0;—;7
FLO — Pyette 30 run (Zaluski kick)
FLO — Duchien 27 run (kick failed)
FLO — Shoupe 25 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)
FLO — Pyette 38 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)
WHI — #5 5 pass from Hoerauf (Hoerauf kick)
FLO — Shoupe 44 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)
FLO — Pyette 23 run (Zaluski kick)
FLO — Shoupe 5 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)
FLO — Rice 5 run (kick failed)
FAIRFIELD 20, CUT BANK 14
|Fairfield;8;12;0;0;—;20
|Cut Bank;7;7;0;0;—;14
MISSOULA LOYOLA 50, ANACONDA 6
|Missoula Loyola;20;17;13;0;—;50
|Anaconda;0;6;0;0;—;6
8-Man
ST. IGNATIUS 58, ARLEE 0
|St. Ignatius;36;6;8;8;—;58
|Arlee;0;0;0;0;—;0
Mission — Adams 35 run (run failed)
Mission — Adams 23 pass from McClure (Adams run)
Mission — Sargent 40 pass from McClure (Adams run)
Mission — Sargent 41 interception return (pass failed)
Mission — Umphrey 20 interception return (Umphrey pass from McClure)
Mission — Umphrey 15 pass from McClure (pass failed)
Mission — Umphrey 27 run (pass failed)
DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 42, SEELEY-SWAN 6
|Drummond-Philipsburg;0;22;20;0;—;42
|Seeley-Swan;0;0;0;6;—;6
DP — Metesh 4 run (Goldade run)
DP — Burden 5 run (run failed)
DP — Parsons 18 pass from Tallon (Goldade run)
DP — Burden 32 pass from Tallon (run failed)
DP — Bradshaw 33 pass from Goldade (run failed)
DP — Burden 2 run (Parsons pass from Tallon)
SS — McDonald 62 run (pass failed)
JOLIET 70, ABSAROKEE 6
|Joliet;30;14;18;8;—;70
|Absarokee;0;0;0;6;—;6
PARK CITY 36, SHERIDAN 34
|Park City;22;6;0;8;—;36
|Sheridan;0;21;7;6;—;34
FORSYTH 48, LODGE GRASS 20
|Lodge Grass;0;6;8;6;—;20
|Forsyth;12;8;0;28;—;48
6-Man
SHIELDS VALLEY 30, BRIDGER 26
|Shields Valley;8;8;6;8;—;30
|Bridger;6;14;6;0;—;26
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.