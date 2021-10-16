Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Saturday's results
6-Man
DGS-GRW 47, GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD 16
|Geraldine-Highwood;8;8;0;0;—;16
|DGS-GRW;10;18;7;12;—;47
DGS-GRW — n/a safety
DGS-GRW — Pollari 2 run (Hoffmeister kick)
GER — Bowman 60 pass from Bahnmiller (kick failed)
DGS-GRW — Tucek 2 pass from Bantz (kick failed)
DGS-GRW — Ace Becker 2 run (kick failed)
DGS-GRW — Vincent 77 pass from Bantz (kick failed)
GER — Ryder Zanto 8 pass from Bahnmiller (Bowman kick)
DGS-GRW — Pollari 2 run (Shields pass from Vincent)
DGS-GRW — Pollari 12 run (kick failed)
DGS-GRW — Ace Becker 2 pass from Bantz (kick failed)
FROID-LAKE 42, SAVAGE 0
|Savage;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Froid-Lake;14;20;8;0;—;42
FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 45 pass from Dethman (kick failed)
FRO — Stentoft 3 run (n/a kick)
FRO — Nesbit 27 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)
FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 11 run (kick failed)
FRO — Stentoft 4 run (n/a kick)
FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 14 run (n/a kick)
WIBAUX 34, JORDAN 14
|Jordan;7;7;0;0;—;14
|Wibaux;8;14;6;6;—;34
JOR — Bliss 2 pass from Colvin (Porter Kreider pass from Brown), 6:17
WIB — Will Ree 24 pass from Obrigewitch (Harris kick), :00
WIB — Harris 1 run (Harris kick), 6:41
JOR — Saylor 13 pass from Colvin (Porter Kreider pass from Colvin), 5:17
WIB — Harris 1 run (kick failed), 2:51
WIB — Harris 3 run (kick failed), 3:26
WIB — Harris 10 run (kick failed), 4:59
