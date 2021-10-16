Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Saturday's results

6-Man

DGS-GRW 47, GERALDINE-HIGHWOOD 16

Geraldine-Highwood;8;8;0;0;—;16
DGS-GRW;10;18;7;12;—;47

DGS-GRW — n/a safety

DGS-GRW — Pollari 2 run (Hoffmeister kick)

GER — Bowman 60 pass from Bahnmiller (kick failed)

DGS-GRW — Tucek 2 pass from Bantz (kick failed)

DGS-GRW — Ace Becker 2 run (kick failed)

DGS-GRW — Vincent 77 pass from Bantz (kick failed)

GER — Ryder Zanto 8 pass from Bahnmiller (Bowman kick)

DGS-GRW — Pollari 2 run (Shields pass from Vincent)

DGS-GRW — Pollari 12 run (kick failed)

DGS-GRW — Ace Becker 2 pass from Bantz (kick failed)

FROID-LAKE 42, SAVAGE 0

Savage;0;0;0;0;—;0
Froid-Lake;14;20;8;0;—;42

FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 45 pass from Dethman (kick failed)

FRO — Stentoft 3 run (n/a kick)

FRO — Nesbit 27 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)

FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 11 run (kick failed)

FRO — Stentoft 4 run (n/a kick)

FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 14 run (n/a kick)

WIBAUX 34, JORDAN 14

Jordan;7;7;0;0;—;14
Wibaux;8;14;6;6;—;34

JOR — Bliss 2 pass from Colvin (Porter Kreider pass from Brown), 6:17

WIB — Will Ree 24 pass from Obrigewitch (Harris kick), :00

WIB — Harris 1 run (Harris kick), 6:41

JOR — Saylor 13 pass from Colvin (Porter Kreider pass from Colvin), 5:17

WIB — Harris 1 run (kick failed), 2:51

WIB — Harris 3 run (kick failed), 3:26

WIB — Harris 10 run (kick failed), 4:59

