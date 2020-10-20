Monday

Class B  

BAKER 43, WOLF POINT 7

Baker;8;27;0;8;—;43
Wolf Point;0;0;0;7;—;7

BAK — Avery Uecker 46 run (Avery Uecker run)

BAK — Gye Lesh 13 run (Jaxson Tronstad run)

BAK — Avery Uecker 2 run (pass failed)

BAK — Avery Uecker 8 run (pass failed)

BAK — Konner Flint 24 pass from Jaxson Tronstad (Colin Lorbiecke kick)

BAK — Cooper O'Connor 12 pass from Jesse Brawley (Quinn Griffith run)

WP — Wilson 85 run (Parker Swenson kick)

