Monday
Class B
BAKER 43, WOLF POINT 7
|Baker;8;27;0;8;—;43
|Wolf Point;0;0;0;7;—;7
BAK — Avery Uecker 46 run (Avery Uecker run)
BAK — Gye Lesh 13 run (Jaxson Tronstad run)
BAK — Avery Uecker 2 run (pass failed)
BAK — Avery Uecker 8 run (pass failed)
BAK — Konner Flint 24 pass from Jaxson Tronstad (Colin Lorbiecke kick)
BAK — Cooper O'Connor 12 pass from Jesse Brawley (Quinn Griffith run)
WP — Wilson 85 run (Parker Swenson kick)
