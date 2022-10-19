BIG SANDY 67, VALIER 0

Valier;0;0;0;0;—;0
Big Sandy;32;0;12;23;—;67

BIG — Strutz 2 run (Terry kick)

BIG — Strutz 3 pass from Cline (Terry kick)

BIG — Strutz 1 run (Terry kick)

BIG — Strutz 47 pass from Cline (Terry kick)

BIG — Strutz interception return (kick failed)

BIG — Gasvoda 10 pass from Cline (kick failed)

BIG — Cox 3 run (Terry kick)

BIG — Wylee Snapp fumble return (Terry kick)

BIG — Cox 7 pass from Darlington (Cox pass from Darlington)

BRIDGER 53, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0

Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;0;—;0
Bridger;18;21;8;6;—;53

BRI — Althoff safety

BRI — Goltz 25 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Goltz 22 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Buessing 2 pass from Pelican (Kallevig pass from Goltz)

BRI — Goltz 22 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)

BRI — Pelican 10 run (kick failed)

BRI — Dravetsky 9 run (Althoff kick)

BRI — Dravetsky 8 run (pass failed)

NORTH STAR 41, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 40

North Star;7;7;14;13;—;41
Power-Dutton-Brady;6;8;14;12;—;40

SUNBURST 42, HEART BUTTE 30

Heart Butte;6;0;12;12;—;30
Sunburst;6;7;9;20;—;42

