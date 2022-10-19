BIG SANDY 67, VALIER 0
|Valier;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Big Sandy;32;0;12;23;—;67
BIG — Strutz 2 run (Terry kick)
BIG — Strutz 3 pass from Cline (Terry kick)
BIG — Strutz 1 run (Terry kick)
BIG — Strutz 47 pass from Cline (Terry kick)
BIG — Strutz interception return (kick failed)
BIG — Gasvoda 10 pass from Cline (kick failed)
BIG — Cox 3 run (Terry kick)
BIG — Wylee Snapp fumble return (Terry kick)
BIG — Cox 7 pass from Darlington (Cox pass from Darlington)
BRIDGER 53, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0
|Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Bridger;18;21;8;6;—;53
BRI — Althoff safety
BRI — Goltz 25 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Goltz 22 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Buessing 2 pass from Pelican (Kallevig pass from Goltz)
BRI — Goltz 22 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)
BRI — Pelican 10 run (kick failed)
BRI — Dravetsky 9 run (Althoff kick)
BRI — Dravetsky 8 run (pass failed)
NORTH STAR 41, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 40
|North Star;7;7;14;13;—;41
|Power-Dutton-Brady;6;8;14;12;—;40
SUNBURST 42, HEART BUTTE 30
|Heart Butte;6;0;12;12;—;30
|Sunburst;6;7;9;20;—;42
