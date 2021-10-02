Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Saturday's results
Class B
FLORENCE-CARLTON 41, EUREKA 15
|Eureka;0;7;8;0;—;15
|Florence-Carlton;14;20;7;0;—;41
FLO — Maki 69 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)
FLO — Zaluski 5 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)
FLO — Pyette 17 run (Zaluski kick)
FLO — Pyette 6 run (kick failed)
EUR — Dunn 10 pass from Utter (Dunn kick)
EUR — Little 2 run (Kindel run)
FLO — Maki 6 pass from Duchien (Rice kick)
8-Man
SIMMS 34, CHINOOK 24
|Chinook;0;0;12;12;—;24
|Simms;6;14;0;14;—;34
SIM — Michael Leach fumble return (Rohrer run), 6:10
SIM — Michael Leach 73 run (Rohrer run), 6:09
SIM — Rohrer 3 run, :32
CHI — Berreth 20 pass from Jensen, 10:15
CHI — Neideregger 40 punt return, 7:53
SIM — Michael Leach 59 run (Michael Leach run), 11:10
CHI — Neideregger 4 pass from Jensen (Neideregger pass from Berreth), 7:06
SIM — Rohrer 5 run (Neideregger pass from Rohrer), 1:49
CHI — Pula 39 pass from Berreth, 1:18
ARLEE 56, TROY 34
|Troy;0;8;8;18;—;34
|Arlee;8;8;16;24;—;56
ARL — Arca 20 run (O'Neill run)
TRO — Fisher -14 pass from Grant (Starks run)
ARL — Arca 1 run (Arca run)
ARL — Arca 3 run (O'Neill run)
TRO — Starks 15 pass from Grant (Starks run)
ARL — Knoll 15 pass from O'Neill (Knoll run)
ARL — O'Neill 27 run (Arca run)
TRO — Starks 42 run (pass failed)
ARL — O'Neill 1 run (Knoll run)
TRO — Fisher 6 pass from Grant (run failed)
ARL — O'Neill 32 run (Knoll pass from O'Neill)
TRO — Starks 10 run (kick failed)
6-Man
WIBAUX 62, BAINVILLE 33
|Wibaux;0;34;6;22;—;62
|Bainville;0;20;6;7;—;33
FROID-LAKE 64, RICHEY-LAMBERT 18
|Richey-Lambert;6;6;6;0;—;18
|Froid-Lake;20;14;23;7;—;64
FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 28 pass from Dethman (n/a pass from n/a)
RIC — Spinner 79 kickoff return (kick failed)
FRO — Dethman 62 run (pass failed)
FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 4 run (pass failed)
RIC — Gonsioroski 4 run (kick failed)
FRO — Huft 65 pass from Dethman (n/a pass from n/a)
FRO — Huft 67 pass from Dethman (n/a pass from n/a)
RIC — Gonsioroski 6 run (kick failed)
FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 23 pass from Dethman (n/a pass from n/a)
FRO — Stentoft 16 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)
FRO — Stentoft 20 fumble return (n/a kick)
FRO — Forizs 41 run (n/a kick)
BRIDGER 60, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0
|Bridger;36;6;12;6;—;60
|Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;0;—;0
BRI — Pospisil 5 pass from Chance Goltz (Payovich kick)
BRI — Althoff 2 run (Payovich kick)
BRI — Payovich 43 pass from Chance Goltz (Payovich kick)
BRI — Pospisil 39 pass from Frank (kick failed)
BRI — Chance Goltz 37 run (pass failed)
BRI — Buessing 44 pass from Pelican (pass failed)
BRI — Gage Goltz 40 run (pass failed)
BRI — Tate Spidahl 34 run (pass failed)
BRI — Dravetsky 16 run (pass failed)
SUNBURST 42, NORTH STAR 28
|Sunburst;12;12;6;12;—;42
|North Star;0;6;14;8;—;28
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 19, ROY-WINIFRED 16
|Broadview-Lavina;12;0;0;7;—;19
|Roy-Winifred;0;8;8;0;—;16
