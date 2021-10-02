Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Saturday's results

Class B

FLORENCE-CARLTON 41, EUREKA 15

Eureka;0;7;8;0;—;15
Florence-Carlton;14;20;7;0;—;41

FLO — Maki 69 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)

FLO — Zaluski 5 pass from Duchien (Zaluski kick)

FLO — Pyette 17 run (Zaluski kick)

FLO — Pyette 6 run (kick failed)

EUR — Dunn 10 pass from Utter (Dunn kick)

EUR — Little 2 run (Kindel run)

FLO — Maki 6 pass from Duchien (Rice kick)

8-Man

SIMMS 34, CHINOOK 24

Chinook;0;0;12;12;—;24
Simms;6;14;0;14;—;34

SIM — Michael Leach fumble return (Rohrer run), 6:10

SIM — Michael Leach 73 run (Rohrer run), 6:09

SIM — Rohrer 3 run, :32

CHI — Berreth 20 pass from Jensen, 10:15

CHI — Neideregger 40 punt return, 7:53

SIM — Michael Leach 59 run (Michael Leach run), 11:10

CHI — Neideregger 4 pass from Jensen (Neideregger pass from Berreth), 7:06

SIM — Rohrer 5 run (Neideregger pass from Rohrer), 1:49

CHI — Pula 39 pass from Berreth, 1:18

ARLEE 56, TROY 34

Troy;0;8;8;18;—;34
Arlee;8;8;16;24;—;56

ARL — Arca 20 run (O'Neill run)

TRO — Fisher -14 pass from Grant (Starks run)

ARL — Arca 1 run (Arca run)

ARL — Arca 3 run (O'Neill run)

TRO — Starks 15 pass from Grant (Starks run)

ARL — Knoll 15 pass from O'Neill (Knoll run)

ARL — O'Neill 27 run (Arca run)

TRO — Starks 42 run (pass failed)

ARL — O'Neill 1 run (Knoll run)

TRO — Fisher 6 pass from Grant (run failed)

ARL — O'Neill 32 run (Knoll pass from O'Neill)

TRO — Starks 10 run (kick failed)

6-Man

WIBAUX 62, BAINVILLE 33

Wibaux;0;34;6;22;—;62
Bainville;0;20;6;7;—;33

FROID-LAKE 64, RICHEY-LAMBERT 18

Richey-Lambert;6;6;6;0;—;18
Froid-Lake;20;14;23;7;—;64

FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 28 pass from Dethman (n/a pass from n/a)

RIC — Spinner 79 kickoff return (kick failed)

FRO — Dethman 62 run (pass failed)

FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 4 run (pass failed)

RIC — Gonsioroski 4 run (kick failed)

FRO — Huft 65 pass from Dethman (n/a pass from n/a)

FRO — Huft 67 pass from Dethman (n/a pass from n/a)

RIC — Gonsioroski 6 run (kick failed)

FRO — Ashdyn Hobbs 23 pass from Dethman (n/a pass from n/a)

FRO — Stentoft 16 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)

FRO — Stentoft 20 fumble return (n/a kick)

FRO — Forizs 41 run (n/a kick)

BRIDGER 60, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0

Bridger;36;6;12;6;—;60
Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;0;—;0

BRI — Pospisil 5 pass from Chance Goltz (Payovich kick)

BRI — Althoff 2 run (Payovich kick)

BRI — Payovich 43 pass from Chance Goltz (Payovich kick)

BRI — Pospisil 39 pass from Frank (kick failed)

BRI — Chance Goltz 37 run (pass failed)

BRI — Buessing 44 pass from Pelican (pass failed)

BRI — Gage Goltz 40 run (pass failed)

BRI — Tate Spidahl 34 run (pass failed)

BRI — Dravetsky 16 run (pass failed)

SUNBURST 42, NORTH STAR 28

Sunburst;12;12;6;12;—;42
North Star;0;6;14;8;—;28

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 19, ROY-WINIFRED 16

Broadview-Lavina;12;0;0;7;—;19
Roy-Winifred;0;8;8;0;—;16

