Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Wednesday's results

8-Man 

JOLIET 20, SHERIDAN 14

Sheridan;0;7;7;0;—;14
Joliet;12;8;0;0;—;20

6-Man

FROID-LAKE 48, BAINVILLE 14

Froid-Lake;22;14;6;6;—;48
Bainville;0;0;14;0;—;14

POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 44, BIG SANDY 0

Big Sandy;0;0;0;0;—;0
Power-Dutton-Brady;16;14;14;0;—;44

