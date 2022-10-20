BAINVILLE 34, JORDAN 33

Jordan;0;0;0;0;—;33
Bainville;0;0;0;0;—;34

BIG SANDY 67, VALIER 0

Valier;0;0;0;0;—;0
Big Sandy;32;0;12;23;—;67

BIG — Strutz 2 run (Terry kick)

BIG — Strutz 3 pass from Cline (Terry kick)

BIG — Strutz 1 run (Terry kick)

BIG — Strutz 47 pass from Cline (Terry kick)

BIG — Strutz interception return (kick failed)

BIG — Gasvoda 10 pass from Cline (kick failed)

BIG — Cox 3 run (Terry kick)

BIG — Wylee Snapp fumble return (Terry kick)

BIG — Cox 7 pass from Darlington (Cox pass from Darlington)

BILLINGS SENIOR 40, BELGRADE 13

Billings Senior;0;14;14;12;—;40
Belgrade;7;0;0;6;—;13

BEL — Hibl 85 fumble return (n/a kick)

BIL — Oakley 7 run (Burckley kick)

BIL — Mayhood 6 pass from Oakley (Burckley kick)

BIL — Oakley 7 run (Burckley kick)

BIL — Chapel 58 pass from Oakley (Burckley kick)

BIL — Rosas 1 run (kick failed)

BEL — Casas 54 pass from Kemph

BRIDGER 53, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0

Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;0;—;0
Bridger;18;21;8;6;—;53

BRI — Althoff safety

BRI — Goltz 25 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Goltz 22 run (Goltz kick)

BRI — Buessing 2 pass from Pelican (Kallevig pass from Goltz)

BRI — Goltz 22 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)

BRI — Pelican 10 run (kick failed)

BRI — Dravetsky 9 run (Althoff kick)

BRI — Dravetsky 8 run (pass failed)

DARBY 82, PLAINS 34

Darby;0;0;0;0;—;82
Plains;0;0;0;0;—;34

HIGHWOOD 46, ROY-WINIFRED 26

Roy-Winifred;0;14;0;12;—;26
Highwood;12;14;14;6;—;46

HIG — Bowman 2 run (kick failed)

HIG — Mortensen 3 pass from Noble (kick failed)

RW — Edwards 15 pass from Heble (Carlstrom kick)

HIG — Johnston 1 run (Ryder Zanto pass from Tinklenberg)

RW — Donsbach run (kick failed)

HIG — Bowman 8 run (Bowman run)

HIG — Bowman 45 run (Ryder Zanto pass from Tinklenberg)

HIG — Bowman 9 run (Bowman run)

RW — Rich 13 run (run failed)

HIG — Tinsen 6 pass from Tinklenberg (pass failed)

RW — Pendergrass 31 run (pass failed)

KALISPELL GLACIER 84, MISSOULA HELLGATE 15

Kalispell Glacier;38;11;21;14;—;84
Missoula Hellgate;0;8;7;0;—;15

LAUREL 3, HAVRE 0

Laurel;0;0;3;0;—;3
Havre;0;0;0;0;—;0

LAU — Owen Adams 28 field goal

NORTH STAR 41, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 40

North Star;7;7;14;13;—;41
Power-Dutton-Brady;6;8;14;12;—;40

ROCKY BOY 26, LODGE GRASS 8

Rocky Boy;18;0;0;8;—;26
Lodge Grass;8;0;0;0;—;8

SHIELDS VALLEY 79, ABSAROKEE 6

Absarokee;0;6;0;0;—;6
Shields Valley;30;24;15;10;—;79

SUNBURST 42, HEART BUTTE 30

Heart Butte;6;0;12;12;—;30
Sunburst;6;7;9;20;—;42

SUN — Sullivan fumble return (run failed)

HB — Reevis 5 run (kick failed)

SUN — Sullivan 15 run (Kerfoot run)

HB — Reevis 68 kickoff return (run failed)

HB — Reevis 27 run (run failed)

SUN — Buckley 11 pass from Kerfoot (Kerfoot run)

SUN — Safety, ball snapped through end zone

SUN — Sullivan 49 run (Kerfoot run)

SUN — Sullivan 70 interception return (pass failed)

HB — Morgan 31 pass from Reevis (run failed)

SUN — Sullivan 28 run (Holland run)

HB — Morgan 28 pass from Reevis (kick failed)

THOMPSON FALLS 42, ANACONDA 0

Anaconda;0;0;0;0;—;0
Thompson Falls;13;22;7;0;—;42

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 51, GARDINER 19

White Sulphur Springs;0;0;0;0;—;51
Gardiner;0;0;0;0;—;19

