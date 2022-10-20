BAINVILLE 34, JORDAN 33
|Jordan;0;0;0;0;—;33
|Bainville;0;0;0;0;—;34
BIG SANDY 67, VALIER 0
|Valier;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Big Sandy;32;0;12;23;—;67
BIG — Strutz 2 run (Terry kick)
BIG — Strutz 3 pass from Cline (Terry kick)
BIG — Strutz 1 run (Terry kick)
BIG — Strutz 47 pass from Cline (Terry kick)
BIG — Strutz interception return (kick failed)
BIG — Gasvoda 10 pass from Cline (kick failed)
BIG — Cox 3 run (Terry kick)
BIG — Wylee Snapp fumble return (Terry kick)
BIG — Cox 7 pass from Darlington (Cox pass from Darlington)
BILLINGS SENIOR 40, BELGRADE 13
|Billings Senior;0;14;14;12;—;40
|Belgrade;7;0;0;6;—;13
BEL — Hibl 85 fumble return (n/a kick)
BIL — Oakley 7 run (Burckley kick)
BIL — Mayhood 6 pass from Oakley (Burckley kick)
BIL — Oakley 7 run (Burckley kick)
BIL — Chapel 58 pass from Oakley (Burckley kick)
BIL — Rosas 1 run (kick failed)
BEL — Casas 54 pass from Kemph
BRIDGER 53, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0
|Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Bridger;18;21;8;6;—;53
BRI — Althoff safety
BRI — Goltz 25 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Goltz 22 run (Goltz kick)
BRI — Buessing 2 pass from Pelican (Kallevig pass from Goltz)
BRI — Goltz 22 pass from Pelican (Goltz kick)
BRI — Pelican 10 run (kick failed)
BRI — Dravetsky 9 run (Althoff kick)
BRI — Dravetsky 8 run (pass failed)
DARBY 82, PLAINS 34
|Darby;0;0;0;0;—;82
|Plains;0;0;0;0;—;34
HIGHWOOD 46, ROY-WINIFRED 26
|Roy-Winifred;0;14;0;12;—;26
|Highwood;12;14;14;6;—;46
HIG — Bowman 2 run (kick failed)
HIG — Mortensen 3 pass from Noble (kick failed)
RW — Edwards 15 pass from Heble (Carlstrom kick)
HIG — Johnston 1 run (Ryder Zanto pass from Tinklenberg)
RW — Donsbach run (kick failed)
HIG — Bowman 8 run (Bowman run)
HIG — Bowman 45 run (Ryder Zanto pass from Tinklenberg)
HIG — Bowman 9 run (Bowman run)
RW — Rich 13 run (run failed)
HIG — Tinsen 6 pass from Tinklenberg (pass failed)
RW — Pendergrass 31 run (pass failed)
KALISPELL GLACIER 84, MISSOULA HELLGATE 15
|Kalispell Glacier;38;11;21;14;—;84
|Missoula Hellgate;0;8;7;0;—;15
LAUREL 3, HAVRE 0
|Laurel;0;0;3;0;—;3
|Havre;0;0;0;0;—;0
LAU — Owen Adams 28 field goal
NORTH STAR 41, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 40
|North Star;7;7;14;13;—;41
|Power-Dutton-Brady;6;8;14;12;—;40
ROCKY BOY 26, LODGE GRASS 8
|Rocky Boy;18;0;0;8;—;26
|Lodge Grass;8;0;0;0;—;8
SHIELDS VALLEY 79, ABSAROKEE 6
|Absarokee;0;6;0;0;—;6
|Shields Valley;30;24;15;10;—;79
SUNBURST 42, HEART BUTTE 30
|Heart Butte;6;0;12;12;—;30
|Sunburst;6;7;9;20;—;42
SUN — Sullivan fumble return (run failed)
HB — Reevis 5 run (kick failed)
SUN — Sullivan 15 run (Kerfoot run)
HB — Reevis 68 kickoff return (run failed)
HB — Reevis 27 run (run failed)
SUN — Buckley 11 pass from Kerfoot (Kerfoot run)
SUN — Safety, ball snapped through end zone
SUN — Sullivan 49 run (Kerfoot run)
SUN — Sullivan 70 interception return (pass failed)
HB — Morgan 31 pass from Reevis (run failed)
SUN — Sullivan 28 run (Holland run)
HB — Morgan 28 pass from Reevis (kick failed)
THOMPSON FALLS 42, ANACONDA 0
|Anaconda;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Thompson Falls;13;22;7;0;—;42
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS 51, GARDINER 19
|White Sulphur Springs;0;0;0;0;—;51
|Gardiner;0;0;0;0;—;19
