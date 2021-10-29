Playoff boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Friday's results
Class AA
HELENA CAPITAL 45, GREAT FALLS CMR 7
|Helena Capital;14;17;7;7;—;45
|Great Falls CMR;0;0;0;7;—;7
HC — Michelotti 1 run (n/a kick), 6:06
HC — Carter 16 pass from Michelotti (n/a kick), 2:16
HC — Graham 1 run (n/a kick), 8:44
HC — Zanto 0 punt return (n/a kick), 7:02
HC — 27 field goal, :15
HC — Michelotti 1 run (n/a kick), 5:15
HC — Kovick 1 pass from Michelotti, 11:14
— Jackson Simonson 17 run (n/a kick), 5:26
KALISPELL GLACIER 21, BILLINGS SENIOR 14
|Billings Senior;0;7;0;7;—;14
|Kalispell Glacier;7;0;0;14;—;21
KG — Bilau 16 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick)
BS — Miller 11 run (Burckley kick)
KG — Rendina 3 run (Rohrbach kick)
KG — Turner 54 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick)
BS — Oakley 5 run (Burckley kick)
GREAT FALLS 41, MISSOULA BIG SKY 14
|Missoula Big Sky;0;7;0;7;—;14
|Great Falls;14;7;13;7;—;41
GF — Krahe 53 run (O'Neill kick)
GF — Harris 4 run (O'Neill kick)
MBS — Jensen 2 run (Wierson kick)
GF — Krahe 3 run (O'Neill kick)
GF — Pike 56 interception return (O'Neill kick)
GF — Longin 2 run (kick failed)
MBS — Jensen 1 run (Wierson kick)
GF — Stone 27 pass from Harris (O'Neill kick)
HELENA 42, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 28
|Bozeman Gallatin;7;0;7;14;—;28
|Helena;7;21;14;0;—;42
BG — Bryce Mikkelson 8 run (n/a kick), 10:18
HEL — Kade Schlepp 6 pass from Huot (Porter kick), 5:54
HEL — Holland 13 run (Porter kick), 8:03
HEL — Huot 15 run (Porter kick), 3:35
HEL — Kade Schlepp 16 pass from Huot (Porter kick), 1:18
BG — Rylan Schlepp 10 pass from Garrett Dahlke (n/a kick), 11:36
HEL — Evans 1 run (Porter kick), 8:37
HEL — Holland 9 run (Porter kick), 2:17
BG — Bryce Mikkelson 5 run (n/a kick), 5:30
BG — Clark 5 pass from Garrett Dahlke (n/a kick), 1:54
8-Man
FAIRVIEW 34, CHINOOK 25
|Chinook;0;9;0;16;—;25
|Fairview;0;6;8;20;—;34
6-Man
SHIELDS VALLEY 55, NOXON 43
|Noxon;14;15;0;14;—;43
|Shields Valley;16;14;12;13;—;55
