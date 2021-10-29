Playoff boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Friday's results

Class AA  

HELENA CAPITAL 45, GREAT FALLS CMR 7

Helena Capital;14;17;7;7;—;45
Great Falls CMR;0;0;0;7;—;7

HC — Michelotti 1 run (n/a kick), 6:06

HC — Carter 16 pass from Michelotti (n/a kick), 2:16

HC — Graham 1 run (n/a kick), 8:44

HC — Zanto 0 punt return (n/a kick), 7:02

HC — 27 field goal, :15

HC — Michelotti 1 run (n/a kick), 5:15

HC — Kovick 1 pass from Michelotti, 11:14

— Jackson Simonson 17 run (n/a kick), 5:26

KALISPELL GLACIER 21, BILLINGS SENIOR 14

Billings Senior;0;7;0;7;—;14
Kalispell Glacier;7;0;0;14;—;21

KG — Bilau 16 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick)

BS — Miller 11 run (Burckley kick)

KG — Rendina 3 run (Rohrbach kick)

KG — Turner 54 pass from Sliter (Rohrbach kick)

BS — Oakley 5 run (Burckley kick)

GREAT FALLS 41, MISSOULA BIG SKY 14

Missoula Big Sky;0;7;0;7;—;14
Great Falls;14;7;13;7;—;41

GF — Krahe 53 run (O'Neill kick)

GF — Harris 4 run (O'Neill kick)

MBS — Jensen 2 run (Wierson kick)

GF — Krahe 3 run (O'Neill kick)

GF — Pike 56 interception return (O'Neill kick)

GF — Longin 2 run (kick failed)

MBS — Jensen 1 run (Wierson kick)

GF — Stone 27 pass from Harris (O'Neill kick)

HELENA 42, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 28

Bozeman Gallatin;7;0;7;14;—;28
Helena;7;21;14;0;—;42

BG — Bryce Mikkelson 8 run (n/a kick), 10:18

HEL — Kade Schlepp 6 pass from Huot (Porter kick), 5:54

HEL — Holland 13 run (Porter kick), 8:03

HEL — Huot 15 run (Porter kick), 3:35

HEL — Kade Schlepp 16 pass from Huot (Porter kick), 1:18

BG — Rylan Schlepp 10 pass from Garrett Dahlke (n/a kick), 11:36

HEL — Evans 1 run (Porter kick), 8:37

HEL — Holland 9 run (Porter kick), 2:17

BG — Bryce Mikkelson 5 run (n/a kick), 5:30

BG — Clark 5 pass from Garrett Dahlke (n/a kick), 1:54

8-Man

FAIRVIEW 34, CHINOOK 25

Chinook;0;9;0;16;—;25
Fairview;0;6;8;20;—;34

6-Man

SHIELDS VALLEY 55, NOXON 43

Noxon;14;15;0;14;—;43
Shields Valley;16;14;12;13;—;55

