Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Tuesday's result
6-Man
DGS-GRW 39, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 6
|Harlowton-Ryegate;0;6;0;0;—;6
|DGS-GRW;6;6;21;6;—;39
DGS-GRW — Becker 31 pass from Bantz (kick failed)
DGS-GRW — Hoffmeister 2 run (kick failed)
HAR — Woldstad 15 run (kick failed)
DGS-GRW — Pollari 2 run (Becker kick)
DGS-GRW — Becker 39 run (Pollari pass from Vincent)
DGS-GRW — Ace Becker 18 run (kick failed)
DGS-GRW — Howell 35 pass from Bantz (kick failed)
