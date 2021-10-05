Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Tuesday's result

6-Man 

DGS-GRW 39, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE 6

Harlowton-Ryegate;0;6;0;0;—;6
DGS-GRW;6;6;21;6;—;39

DGS-GRW — Becker 31 pass from Bantz (kick failed)

DGS-GRW — Hoffmeister 2 run (kick failed)

HAR — Woldstad 15 run (kick failed)

DGS-GRW — Pollari 2 run (Becker kick)

DGS-GRW — Becker 39 run (Pollari pass from Vincent)

DGS-GRW — Ace Becker 18 run (kick failed)

DGS-GRW — Howell 35 pass from Bantz (kick failed)

