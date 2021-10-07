Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Thursday's result
Class AA
BOZEMAN GALLATIN 42, BELGRADE 0
|Bozeman Gallatin;14;21;7;0;—;42
|Belgrade;0;0;0;0;—;0
BOZ — Armstrong 15 pass from Garret Dahlke (Garrigan kick)
BOZ — Noah Dahlke 36 pass from Garret Dahlke
BOZ — Bryce Mikkelson run (Garrigan kick)
BOZ — Noah Dahlke 66 pass from Garret Dahlke (Garrigan kick)
BOZ — Nansel 75 pass from Garret Dahlke (Garrigan kick)
BOZ — Clark 25 pass from Garret Dahlke (Garrigan kick)
