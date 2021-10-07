Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Class AA 

BOZEMAN GALLATIN 42, BELGRADE 0

Bozeman Gallatin;14;21;7;0;—;42
Belgrade;0;0;0;0;—;0

BOZ — Armstrong 15 pass from Garret Dahlke (Garrigan kick)

BOZ — Noah Dahlke 36 pass from Garret Dahlke

BOZ — Bryce Mikkelson run (Garrigan kick)

BOZ — Noah Dahlke 66 pass from Garret Dahlke (Garrigan kick)

BOZ — Nansel 75 pass from Garret Dahlke (Garrigan kick)

BOZ — Clark 25 pass from Garret Dahlke (Garrigan kick)

