Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
8-Man
JOLIET 50, SHELBY 12
|Shelby;6;6;0;0;—;12
|Joliet;15;15;20;0;—;50
JOL — Lind 69 run (Paxton McQuillan pass from Ty Cook)
JOL — Juhnke 20 interception return (Carpenter kick)
SHE — Lee 23 pass from McDermott (run failed)
JOL — Lind 3 run (kick failed)
SHE — Emerson 4 run (pass failed)
JOL — Ty Cook 15 run (Carpenter kick)
JOL — Paxton McQuillan 79 kickoff return (kick failed)
JOL — Graeber 3 run (Juhnke pass from Ty Cook)
JOL — Lind 56 run (kick failed)
6-Man
SAVAGE 57, BAINVILLE 18
|Bainville;6;6;0;6;—;18
|Savage;25;12;14;6;—;57
NORTH STAR 81, BOX ELDER 39
|North Star;0;0;0;0;—;81
|Box Elder;0;0;0;0;—;39
FROID-LAKE 54, JORDAN 12
|Jordan;6;0;6;0;—;12
|Froid-Lake;8;22;15;9;—;54
FL — Stentoft 7 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)
JOR — Kamerman 60 kickoff return (kick failed)
FL — Hobbs 23 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)
FL — Stentoft 2 run (n/a kick)
FL — Kelm 2 run (kick failed)
FL — Forizs 12 run (n/a pass from n/a)
FL — Dethman 28 run (n/a kick)
JOR — Stanton 23 run (kick failed)
FL — Olson 20 run (Olson pass from Dethman)
FL — Overall safety
WEST YELLOWSTONE 41, TWIN BRIDGES 34
|Twin Bridges;0;14;0;20;—;34
|West Yellowstone;0;14;0;27;—;41
