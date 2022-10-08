Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

8-Man

JOLIET 50, SHELBY 12

Shelby;6;6;0;0;—;12
Joliet;15;15;20;0;—;50

JOL — Lind 69 run (Paxton McQuillan pass from Ty Cook)

JOL — Juhnke 20 interception return (Carpenter kick)

SHE — Lee 23 pass from McDermott (run failed)

JOL — Lind 3 run (kick failed)

SHE — Emerson 4 run (pass failed)

JOL — Ty Cook 15 run (Carpenter kick)

JOL — Paxton McQuillan 79 kickoff return (kick failed)

JOL — Graeber 3 run (Juhnke pass from Ty Cook)

JOL — Lind 56 run (kick failed)

6-Man

SAVAGE 57, BAINVILLE 18

Bainville;6;6;0;6;—;18
Savage;25;12;14;6;—;57

NORTH STAR 81, BOX ELDER 39

North Star;0;0;0;0;—;81
Box Elder;0;0;0;0;—;39

FROID-LAKE 54, JORDAN 12

Jordan;6;0;6;0;—;12
Froid-Lake;8;22;15;9;—;54

FL — Stentoft 7 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)

JOR — Kamerman 60 kickoff return (kick failed)

FL — Hobbs 23 pass from Dethman (n/a kick)

FL — Stentoft 2 run (n/a kick)

FL — Kelm 2 run (kick failed)

FL — Forizs 12 run (n/a pass from n/a)

FL — Dethman 28 run (n/a kick)

JOR — Stanton 23 run (kick failed)

FL — Olson 20 run (Olson pass from Dethman)

FL — Overall safety

WEST YELLOWSTONE 41, TWIN BRIDGES 34

Twin Bridges;0;14;0;20;—;34
West Yellowstone;0;14;0;27;—;41

