Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.

Saturday's results

6-Man 

VALLEY CHRISTIAN 63, WEST YELLOWSTONE 14

West Yellowstone;0;8;6;0;—;14
Valley Christian;16;8;24;15;—;63

VAL — Gann 35 pass from Becker (Levy kick)

VAL — Becker 30 run (Levy kick)

VAL — Becker 5 run (Levy kick)

WES — Vega pass from Ben Hales (Ben Hales kick)

VAL — Becker 20 run (Levy kick)

VAL — Becker 29 run (Levy kick)

WES — Vega run (kick failed)

VAL — Becker 20 run (Levy kick)

VAL — Gann 12 run (Levy kick)

VAL — Gann interception return (Levy kick)

RICHEY-LAMBERT 48, WIBAUX 8

Richey-Lambert;6;8;14;20;—;48
Wibaux;0;8;0;0;—;8

RIC — Herman 36 run (kick failed)

RIC — Herman 4 run (Herman kick)

RIC — Lien 1 run (Harris kick)

RIC — Herman 10 run (kick failed)

RIC — Cundiff 10 pass from Herman (Herman kick)

RIC — Spinner 10 pass from Herman (kick failed)

RIC — Herman 16 pass from Spinner (Herman kick)

RIC — Corbin Mullin 14 pass from Spinner (kick failed)

DGS-GRW 50, CENTERVILLE 29

DGS-GRW;2;18;30;0;—;50
Centerville;0;16;13;0;—;29

VALIER 25, SUNBURST 24

Valier;6;13;6;0;—;25
Sunburst;0;8;16;0;—;24

