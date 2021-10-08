Boxscores will be updated as we receive them.
Saturday's results
6-Man
VALLEY CHRISTIAN 63, WEST YELLOWSTONE 14
|West Yellowstone;0;8;6;0;—;14
|Valley Christian;16;8;24;15;—;63
VAL — Gann 35 pass from Becker (Levy kick)
VAL — Becker 30 run (Levy kick)
VAL — Becker 5 run (Levy kick)
WES — Vega pass from Ben Hales (Ben Hales kick)
VAL — Becker 20 run (Levy kick)
VAL — Becker 29 run (Levy kick)
WES — Vega run (kick failed)
VAL — Becker 20 run (Levy kick)
VAL — Gann 12 run (Levy kick)
VAL — Gann interception return (Levy kick)
RICHEY-LAMBERT 48, WIBAUX 8
|Richey-Lambert;6;8;14;20;—;48
|Wibaux;0;8;0;0;—;8
RIC — Herman 36 run (kick failed)
RIC — Herman 4 run (Herman kick)
RIC — Lien 1 run (Harris kick)
RIC — Herman 10 run (kick failed)
RIC — Cundiff 10 pass from Herman (Herman kick)
RIC — Spinner 10 pass from Herman (kick failed)
RIC — Herman 16 pass from Spinner (Herman kick)
RIC — Corbin Mullin 14 pass from Spinner (kick failed)
DGS-GRW 50, CENTERVILLE 29
|DGS-GRW;2;18;30;0;—;50
|Centerville;0;16;13;0;—;29
VALIER 25, SUNBURST 24
|Valier;6;13;6;0;—;25
|Sunburst;0;8;16;0;—;24
