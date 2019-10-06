8-Man
Seeley-Swan 52, Victor 0
|Seeley-Swan;32;8;6;6;—;52
|Victor;0;0;0;0;—;0
SEE — Dakota Wood 10 run (Owen Hoag pass from )
SEE — Caleb Maughan 5 run (Caleb Maughan run)
SEE — Dakota Wood 10 run (Caleb Maughan run)
SEE — Walker McDonald 10 pass from Owen Mercado (Owen Mercado run)
SEE — Dakota Wood 65 pass from Owen Mercado ( run)
SEE — Hunter Carpenter fumble return (run failed)
SEE — Ben Haley 3 run (run failed)
Great Falls Central 60, Rocky Boy 20
|Rocky Boy;0;0;6;14;—;20
|Great Falls Central;38;6;8;8;—;60
GFCC — Shane Girres 35 run ( run)
GFCC — Shane Girres 10 run ( run)
GFCC — Nick Scott 2 pass from Shane Girres ( run)
GFCC — Shane Girres 45 run (run failed)
GFCC — Cayle Schraner 15 fumble return ( run)
GFCC — Shane Girres 25 run (run failed)
GFCC — Drew Newman 78 kickoff return ( run)
RBY — 71 pass from ( run)
GFCC — Tucker Atkinson 65 punt return ( run)
RBY — 5 run ( run)
GFCC — Tucker Atkinson 65 punt return ( run)
RBY — 5 run ( run)
RBY — 4 run (run failed)
6-Man
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19, Geraldine-Highwood 6
|Geraldine-Highwood;0;0;0;6;—;6
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford;6;7;6;0;—;19
DGS — Brodie Goodhart 20 pass from Dylan Taylor (pass failed)
DGS — Dylan Taylor 35 run (Jacob Pollari pass from Zack Solomon)
DGS — Zack Solomon 12 pass from Ace Becker (kick failed)
GHW — Maxwell 50 pass from Bryson Bahnmiller (kick failed)
Big Sandy 53, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 6
|Big Sandy;19;28;6;0;—;53
|Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap;0;0;6;0;—;6
BSY — Kade Strutz 52 run (kick failed)
BSY — Kade Strutz 70 run (kick failed)
BSY — Brady Pleninger 46 pass from Parker Proulx (Kade Strutz kick)
BSY — Kade Strutz 15 run (Clint Darlington kick)
BSY — Kade Strutz 20 pass from Parker Proulx (Kade Strutz kick)
BSY — Kade Strutz 41 run
BSY — Kody Strutz 35 interception (Clint Darlington kick)
TRI — Rhett Patnode 38 run (kick failed)
BSY — Kody Strutz 35 run (kick failed)
Gardiner 69, Valley Christian 30
|Valley Christian;6;12;6;6;—;30
|Gardiner;13;30;13;13;—;69
GAR — Elijah Byrd 55 interception (kick failed)
GAR — Elijah Byrd 29 run (Favian Hudson pass from Colter Long)
GAR — Elijah Byrd 34 fumble return (kick failed)
GAR — Elijah Byrd 18 run (pass failed)
GAR — Evan Guengerich 40 pass from Colter Long (pass failed)
GAR — Elijah Byrd 4 run (kick failed)
GAR — Evan Guengerich 61 interception (run failed)
GAR — Elijah Byrd 2 run (Evan Guengerich pass from Elijah Byrd)
GAR — Evan Guengerich pass from Colter Long (run failed)
GAR — Elijah Byrd 65 run (pass failed)
GAR — Elijah Byrd 10 run (Evan Guengerich run)
